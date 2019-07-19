‘What the hell, Pete!’ Geraldo blows up on Fox & Friends host for saying ‘send her back’ chants weren’t racist
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Friday schooled “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth when he tried to claim that President Donald Trump’s racist tweets telling four Democratic women of color to “go back” to their countries weren’t racist.
While discussing Trump’s racist tweets, Hegseth argued that Trump wasn’t being racist because he never specifically mentioned anyone’s race when he told four American citizens who happened to be nonwhite to “go back” to the places they or their ancestors came from.
“He’s talking about whether you love this country and appreciate it,” Hegseth said. “And if you don’t appreciate it, don’t love it, don’t want to work to make it better, you could consider going somewhere else.”
“What the hell!” Rivera exclaimed. “Come on, Pete! This is their country, they’re citizens of the United States!”
Hegseth tried to argue that it’s completely acceptable to tell American citizens to “go back” to other countries if they complain about the president, but Geraldo once again put his foot down.
“You can’t say that to me!” he said. “I’ve gotten into ten street fights based on that, saying to me, because I’m Puerto Rican, go back… Once you make citizenship conditional on your political loyalties, you’re on a very dangerous path here.”
Watch the video below.
Pete Hegseth incredulously claims Donald Trump's "not talking about race" in his original "go back" tweets, and Geraldo Rivera explodes at him: "What the hell, Pete? … I've been in 10 street fights based on [that taunt]." pic.twitter.com/C4TF013sxj
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 19, 2019
