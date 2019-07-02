White House ignites a wave of doubt and confusion after insisting Pence’s mysteriously canceled event is ‘no cause for alarm’
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday abruptly canceled a planned event in New Hampshire after what was initially described as an emergency, but his office says it is “no cause for alarm.”
Contradicting some media reports, Pence’s press secretary said on Twitter that the vice president “never left Washington, DC.”
“There was no ’emergency callback.’ Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly,” said press secretary Alyssa Farah.
It still remains unclear, however, why the event was suddenly canceled.
A senior White House official told CNN that the reason for Pence’s return was “not health related for the VP or President” and not “related to national security.”
But many reporters and others expressed confusion and skepticism at the White House’s statements.
White House right now after Mike Pence had to fly back to Washington after cancelling an event in NH pic.twitter.com/8qKJQwjsBj
— BrianTheBeastLondon❄️ (@MiamiRadioBeast) July 2, 2019
At times like this, it’s important the White House have credibility with reporters and the American public. It’s important people know what is actually true.
The Trump White House lacks that fundamental credibility. https://t.co/FxNFPZtReLADVERTISEMENT

— Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 2, 2019
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 2, 2019
"There's no cause for alert" says the White House which is incapable of being truthful.

— Pete "Two Sheds" Woods (@thatpetewoods) July 2, 2019
— Pete “Two Sheds” Woods (@thatpetewoods) July 2, 2019
We are still trying to figure out what is going on and why the Vice President came to the White House when he was supposed to have an event in New Hampshire.

— Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) July 2, 2019
— Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) July 2, 2019
Still unknown: why was Pence just abruptly summoned back to the White House if, as senior admin officials say, it was not because of a health issue or a national security issue?

— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 2, 2019
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 2, 2019
You know what really bothers me, is the White House telling CBS's Mark Knoller that this crisis has nothing to do with Donald Trump's health. These are people whose every word isa lie. Why did they even bring that possibility up? Is this about Trump's health?

— John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) July 2, 2019
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) July 2, 2019
The worst part about this "emergency" situation is that because the White House is so unreliable, who knows whether it will tell the truth about whatever it actually is.

— James O'Malley (@Psythor) July 2, 2019
— James O’Malley (@Psythor) July 2, 2019
Today would be a good day for a White House briefing.

— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 2, 2019
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 2, 2019
I'm very interested to hear why the Vice President was summoned back to the White House. Officials asserting nothing alarming, but either way, this will be an interesting story. I can't remember this happening w Biden, Cheney.

— Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) July 2, 2019
— Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) July 2, 2019
Weird but when your White House tells more than 10,000 lies, it’s hard to know what to believe anymore https://t.co/aT43KcZv5D
— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) July 2, 2019
Former Ambassador to Russia calls Trump’s military parade positively ‘Soviet’
Former Ambassador Michael McFaul witnessed many nationalist events celebrating the former Soviet Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump's military parade and display of force to commemorate America's formal declaration of Independence from England is remarkably similar he said.
"This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th," McFaul tweeted Tuesday. His comments were a response to the photos of U.S. tanks being brought into Washington, D.C. by train.
This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th. https://t.co/hsf3mZLnBo
Megan Rapinoe left out of USA’s World Cup semi-final line-up
Megan Rapinoe has been surprisingly left out of the United States' starting line-up by coach Jill Ellis for their women's World Cup semi-final against England in Lyon on Tuesday.
Rapinoe scored both goals in the holders' 2-1 quarter-final win against hosts France, having also netted a brace against Spain in the last 16.
She is the tournament's joint top scorer with five goals. Christen Press starts instead in the USA attack for the match which kicks off at 1900 GMT.
The change is one of two made by Ellis, with the other seeing Lindsey Horan returning in midfield in place of Samantha Mewis.
“It’s time to fight back”: Hundreds of #CloseTheCamps rallies planned across the country amid reports of abuse in detention centers
"History will remember those who stood against the atrocities."
Amid reports of severe abuse and neglect in the immigrant detention centers the Trump administration is running, human rights campaigners are planning hundreds of demonstrations on Tuesday to demand the closing of the prisons and the reunification of all families who have been separated by the government.