White House ignites a wave of doubt and confusion after insisting Pence’s mysteriously canceled event is ‘no cause for alarm’

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday abruptly canceled a planned event in New Hampshire after what was initially described as an emergency, but his office says it is “no cause for alarm.”

Contradicting some media reports, Pence’s press secretary said on Twitter that the vice president “never left Washington, DC.”

“There was no ’emergency callback.’ Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly,” said press secretary Alyssa Farah.

It still remains unclear, however, why the event was suddenly canceled.

A senior White House official told CNN that the reason for Pence’s return was “not health related for the VP or President” and not “related to national security.”

But many reporters and others expressed confusion and skepticism at the White House’s statements.

White House right now after Mike Pence had to fly back to Washington after cancelling an event in NH pic.twitter.com/8qKJQwjsBj — BrianTheBeastLondon❄️ (@MiamiRadioBeast) July 2, 2019

At times like this, it's important the White House have credibility with reporters and the American public. It's important people know what is actually true. The Trump White House lacks that fundamental credibility. https://t.co/FxNFPZtReL — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 2, 2019

"There's no cause for alert" says the White House which is incapable of being truthful. — Pete "Two Sheds" Woods (@thatpetewoods) July 2, 2019

We are still trying to figure out what is going on and why the Vice President came to the White House when he was supposed to have an event in New Hampshire. — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) July 2, 2019

Still unknown: why was Pence just abruptly summoned back to the White House if, as senior admin officials say, it was not because of a health issue or a national security issue? — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 2, 2019

You know what really bothers me, is the White House telling CBS's Mark Knoller that this crisis has nothing to do with Donald Trump's health. These are people whose every word isa lie. Why did they even bring that possibility up? Is this about Trump's health? — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) July 2, 2019

The worst part about this "emergency" situation is that because the White House is so unreliable, who knows whether it will tell the truth about whatever it actually is. — James O'Malley (@Psythor) July 2, 2019

Today would be a good day for a White House briefing. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 2, 2019

I'm very interested to hear why the Vice President was summoned back to the White House. Officials asserting nothing alarming, but either way, this will be an interesting story. I can't remember this happening w Biden, Cheney. — Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) July 2, 2019