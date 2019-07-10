Quantcast
White House invites then uninvites antisemitic cartoonist for Trump’s social media summit

Published

2 mins ago

on

Cartoonist Ben Garrison had his invitation to the White House rescinded on Wednesday after he was accused of being an antisemite.

Last week, Garrison announced that he had received an official invitation to the White House Social Media Summit.

Time explained the controversy behind the invitation.

Garrison, known for conspiracy-minded alt-right cartoons, created an illustration in 2017 that was slammed by the Anti-Defamation League for anti-Semitic imagery. It was apparently commissioned for a website created by radio host Mike Cernovich. Cernovich promoted the bizarre “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, which eventually led to a North Carolina man firing an assault rifle in a D.C. area pizza parlor.

On Wednesday, the White House rescinded Garrison’s invitation.

Garrison promised to release a statement later on Tuesday.

