White House is terrified Democrats will have Epstein victims publicly testify before Congress: Washington Post

With President Donald Trump caught up in a child sex trafficking scandal, the White House is terrified that House Democrats will hold public hearings where television stations would broadcast heartbreaking stories from victims.

Trump is a longtime friend of Epstein and Trump’s Labor Secretary, Alex Acosta, was the prosecutor criticized for Epstein giving a sweetheart deal.

“Officials at the White House, which has not made any public statements about the Epstein indictment, are nervous that Democrats will encourage women allegedly abused by Epstein to testify publicly before Congress, drawing attention to Acosta’s work on the plea deal, according to current and former administration officials,” The Washington Post reported Monday.

“Trump has no immediate plan to force out or fire Acosta,” The Post reported, citing two White House officials.

The newspaper broke one additional piece of major news in the story.

“There was no substantial vetting done on Acosta until after Trump decided to nominate him, according to current and former administration officials,” The Post reported.