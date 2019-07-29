White House ripped for ‘the purest BS’ after claiming Trump is not racist: MSNBC anchor

The White House was ridiculed on MSNBC on Monday after attempting to claim that President Donald Trump is not racist.

“The evidence for the assertion Donald Trump, the American president, is in fact a racist president has been overwhelming for some time, but what happened this weekend and continued today advances the story to a new place,” anchor John Heilemann reported.

“The racist president is openly, nakedly and brazenly telling us he intends to run a racist re-election campaign,” he explained.

The White House is claiming he’s not at all racist and people are reading too much into the president’s comments but that is — to put it Trump would understand — the purest BS,” he concluded.

