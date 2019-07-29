White House ripped for ‘the purest BS’ after claiming Trump is not racist: MSNBC anchor
The White House was ridiculed on MSNBC on Monday after attempting to claim that President Donald Trump is not racist.
“The evidence for the assertion Donald Trump, the American president, is in fact a racist president has been overwhelming for some time, but what happened this weekend and continued today advances the story to a new place,” anchor John Heilemann reported.
“The racist president is openly, nakedly and brazenly telling us he intends to run a racist re-election campaign,” he explained.
The White House is claiming he’s not at all racist and people are reading too much into the president’s comments but that is — to put it Trump would understand — the purest BS,” he concluded.
Watch:
2020 Election
Republican ‘Parks and Recreation’ themed attack on Democratic senator fails miserably
Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is one of only two Democratic senators standing for re-election next year in states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. As such, he is one of the National Republican Senatorial Committee's top targets.
But on Monday, the NRSC's attempt to attack Peters with a subtle reference from the workplace comedy "Parks and Recreation" fell flat.
Reminder: Nearly 40% of the people of Michigan have "never heard of" Senator (Gary, Jerry, Larry) Peters. #MIsen pic.twitter.com/pP8xF2eMTh
Gilroy shooter who killed 3 posted about white supremacist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic book popular with neo-Nazis
The 19-year old believed to have slaughtered three people, including a 6-year old boy, at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival posted about a book popular with white supremacists minutes before opening fire with an assault-style rifle.
Santino William Legan (NCRM will not use his name again if possible) posted to his now-deleted Instagram account a photo of the festival, urging followers to read what The Daily Beast is describing as “a 19th-century, proto-fascist book.”
“The book, which is repeatedly recommended alongside works by Hitler and other fascists on forums like 8chan, is full of anti-Semitic, sexist and white supremacist ideology. The book glorifies ‘Aryan’ men, condemns inter-marriage between races and defends violence based on bogus eugenicist tropes.”
Breaking Banner
Black businessman banned from Home Depot after he tried to return some blinds
Home Depot is being criticized for "racial discrimination" by a black man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
"A Milwaukee man said he was a victim of racial profiling after he tried to return blinds at the Wauwatosa Home Depot," the Journal Sentinel reports. "With his receipt in his hand, he compared the blinds to find the right shade. Westmoreland then walked to the customer service desk, where he tried to return two boxes and purchase three others."