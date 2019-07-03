White House staff forced to hand out VIP tickets to Trump’s Fourth of July rally to anyone who will take them
Politico reporter Nancy Cook detailed the shocking desperation for White House staff as they struggle to get Washingtonians to attend President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July rally. According to Cook, there’s already an outbreak of “finger-pointing” about the low turnout and the festivities haven’t even begun.
Cook filed the story earlier in the evening, but on “The 11th Hour,” she told substitute host Ali Velshi that she’s hearing White House staffers are so desperate to find people who will appear in Trump’s VIP section that they’re giving them to anyone who will come.
“Well, really what the concerns are are that there’s a question about will enough people show up,” Cook told Velshi on Wednesday. “The White House and the Republican National Committee has all of these VIP seats they’ve been trying to off-load. Originally they tried to give them to a bunch of high-end donors.”
High-end Democratic donors were not given VIP tickets, which began the inquiries about the politicization of the event, paid for by taxpayer dollars.
“Now I’ve been hearing even tonight, after I published this story today, that they’re really willing to off-load them to — one White House staffer that I talked to late this afternoon took home 15 tickets and was just going to hand them out to whomever she could tomorrow,” Cook revealed. “And the big concern on the part of the White House and the RNC is whether or not these seats will be filled.”
She reiterated that this event could be another colossal embarrassment, just like Trump’s 2017 inauguration.
Watch the opening remarks below:
China and Britain unleash a war of words over Hong Kong
London summoned Beijing's ambassador for a dressing down Wednesday in a rapidly escalating diplomatic feud over protests in Hong Kong as China told Britain to keep its "hands off" the city and "show respect".
The demonstrations sweeping the former British colony have also revived tensions inherent in the two sides' historic agreement on the global financial hub's handover to Chinese rule 22 years ago.
Hong Kong enjoys broad freedoms and rights not seen in mainland China under a doctrine known as "one country, two systems".
But fears and frustrations over Beijing's gradual tightening of those liberties has spilled over into mass demonstrations against a now-stalled draft law on extradition from Hong Kong to China.
White House staff forced to hand out VIP tickets to Trump’s Fourth of July rally to anyone who will take them
Politico reporter Nancy Cook detailed the shocking desperation for White House staff as they struggle to get Washingtonians to attend President Donald Trump's Fourth of July rally. According to Cook, there's already an outbreak of "finger-pointing" about the low turnout and the festivities haven't even begun.
Breaking Banner
Pentagon is using ‘creative accounting’ to help hide cost of Trump’s July Fourth rally: report
President Donald Trump might spin the idea that his July Fourth rally won't cost taxpayers a dime, but if that were true, the Pentagon wouldn't be trying to find ways "creative ways" to conceal the cost for the military.
During an appearance on Rachel Maddow, Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) said that he anticipated a full report on the funds required from the Government Accountability Office. If it's revealed the president fully politicizes the event, his campaign could be on the hook for the event.