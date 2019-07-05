‘White supremacist’ Republican lawmaker blocks reporter who pranked him into praising fictional military colonel

On Friday, The Young Turks reporter Ken Klippenstein reported that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) blocked his Twitter account after Klippenstein successfully pranked him into praising the fictional colonel from “A Few Good Men,” and calling himself a white supremacist.

The trouble began on Thursday night, when Klippenstein replied to Steve King, asking “Sir, can I get a retweet for my uncle Col. Nathan Jessup, he’s in the Marines and spending the 4th overseas keeping our nation safe,” complete with a picture of Jack Nicholson’s character of the same name from “A Few Good Men.”

King obliged, retweeting the image and saying, “Col. Jessup and your Marines, God Bless you all. You have our back and millions of us have yours!” God Bless America and all her warriors defending our Liberty!”

holy shit lol pic.twitter.com/SYP9fvdGLz — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Not done humiliating the infamous congressman, Klippenstein then changed his Twitter name to “Steve King is a white supremacist,” meaning that this message would be displayed prominently on King’s Twitter feed.

You know I had to do it pic.twitter.com/gXe6gsucHB ADVERTISEMENT — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 5, 2019

Once King realized what was going on, he deleted the tweet and blocked Klippenstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men just aren’t as tough as they used to be smdh pic.twitter.com/MIf1Nq00GS — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Incredibly, though, King was not done being pranked for the night. Just hours later, another user asked him a question about the “Betsy Ross” flag, and after he replied to it, that user changed his name to “Steve King drinks pee pee,” again ensuring this message would be displayed on King’s feed.

“Steve King drinks pee pee” That tweet is still up as of this moment. ADVERTISEMENT Archived here: https://t.co/sjdZuSUEmj pic.twitter.com/gLPzpUGbyg — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) July 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

King is widely known for espousing white supremacist views. He has proclaimed that “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” bemoaned the fact that “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” have “become offensive,” and gave a xenophobic interview to a far-right Austrian political party founded by a Nazi officer — while on an educational trip about the Holocaust.

In recent months, House Republican leadership finally grew tired of the embarrassment his shenanigans were causing, and stripped him of all committee assignments.