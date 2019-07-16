‘White supremacy is a hell of a drug’: columnist explains the GOP’s garbled response to Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed comments he’d made telling four freshman congresswomen — all American citizens and women of color — to go back to their countries.
The comments set off a furor that the president was being outwardly racist.
“It’s up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave, they can stay, but they should love our country,” the president told reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his remarks.
On CNN Tuesday, New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali explained how Donald Trump’s comments — and his Republican counterparts’ refusal to call them racist — is rooted in a dangerous white supremacy, or terror at the “browning of America.”
“Up is down, left is right and apparently racism is not racism and we are racists for calling out their racism?” Ali wondered. “White supremacy is a hell of a drug.”
Watch:
CNN
‘White supremacy is a hell of a drug’: columnist explains the GOP’s garbled response to Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed comments he'd made telling four freshman congresswomen -- all American citizens and women of color -- to go back to their countries.
The comments set off a furor that the president was being outwardly racist.
“It's up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave, they can stay, but they should love our country,” the president told reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his remarks.
On CNN Tuesday, New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali explained how Donald Trump's comments -- and his Republican counterparts' refusal to call them racist -- is rooted in a dangerous white supremacy, or terror at the "browning of America."
CNN
GOP congressman withers on CNN after host points out Trump’s America-bashing hypocrisy
Republican members of Congress have had different responses to President Donald Trump’s overtly racist attack on four Democratic women in Congress: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — all of whom he told to go back to the countries they came from (three were born in the U.S., and all four are U.S. citizens). Many Republicans in Congress have avoided speaking out, while a minority of them have condemned Trump’s comments and some have passionately defended them. One of the defenders, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, was grilled by CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday and insisted that there was nothing racist about Trump’s comments.
Breaking Banner
‘White nationalists will never love you’: Hispanic Trump supporter goes down in flames during CNN debate
CNN's Anderson Cooper struggled to control a segment about President Donald Trump's racism while interviewing a former member of Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council.
Cooper interviewed Steve Cortes about the president's racist outburst at the four young women of color in Congress that are known collectively as "The Squad."
The host read the dictionary definition of a demagogue.
"A leader that makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises to gain power," Merriam-Webster published.
"Is Donald Trump a demagogue? Isn’t this exactly what he is doing here?" Cooper asked.