'Why are you legitimizing this?': C-SPAN provokes backlash after announcing they will air Trump's 4th of July rally

Published

10 mins ago

on

C-SPAN received an angry backlash online on Wednesday after they announced they would broadcast President Donald Trump’s military-themed Independence Day rally.

The cable network created a graphic to promote viewership, featuring a picture of Trump in front of a flag hung horizontally, in violation of Flag Code.

The graphic also let people know the rally would be broadcast online and on C-SPAN radio.

C-SPAN received swift backlash for broadcasting the controversial event.

Here is some of what people were saying:

