Will Hurd becomes first GOP lawmaker to condemn Trump’s ‘racist and xenophobic’ attacks on Dems

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) on Monday became the first Republican lawmaker to unequivocally condemn President Donald Trump’s racist attacks against four Democratic lawmakers.

When asked by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about Trump’s weekend tweets, in which he told Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to “go back” to their countries despite the fact that all four are American citizens, Hurd did not hold back on repudiating the president’s statements.

“Those tweets are racist, and xenophobic,” he said. “They’re also inaccurate. The four women he’s referring to are actually citizens of the United States.”

Hurd then slammed the president for using engaging in divisive actions that are beneath the office of the presidency.

“It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world,” he said. “He should be talking about things that unite, not divide us.”

Other Republicans so far has gently advised the president to not focus on the four lawmakers’ ethnic backgrounds and instead attack them for their policies. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday claimed that the four women “hate our own country” while also accusing them of being anti-Semites.