World hunger on the rise with more than 820 million at risk, UN report says
More than 821 million people suffered from hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition worldwide last year, the United Nations reported Monday — the third year in a row that the number has risen.
After decades of decline, food insecurity began to increase in 2015 and reversing the trend is one of the 2030 targets of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
But getting to a world where no one is suffering from hunger by then remains an “immense challenge,” the report said.
“The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” was produced by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other UN agencies including the World Health Organization.
“To safeguard food security and nutrition, it is critical to already have in place economic and social policies to counteract the effects of adverse economic cycles when they arrive, while avoiding cuts in essential services, such as health care and education, at all costs,” it said.
The authors said a “structural transformation” was needed to include the poorest people in the world, a move they said would require “integrating food security and nutrition concerns into poverty reduction efforts” while tackling gender inequality and the exclusion of certain social groups.
Malnutrition remains widespread in Africa, where around 20 percent of the population is affected, and in Asia where more than 12 of people experience it. In Latin America and the Caribbean, seven percent of people are affected.
Adding the number of people suffering from famine to those hit by food insecurity gives a total of more than two billion.
The FAO said current efforts were insufficient to meet the goal of halving the number of children whose growth is stunted by malnutrition by 2030.
Around 149 million children currently suffer from hunger-related growth delays.
At the same time, the report notes that obesity and excess weight are both on the rise in all regions, with school-age children and adults particularly affected.
Mitt Romney blames democratic women for Trump’s racism: Their views ‘are not consistent with my experience’
Little more than six months ago Senator-elect Mitt Romney (R-UT) promised voters he would "speak out" against President Donald Trump's racism. On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney blamed the targets of President Donald Trump's two-day racism fest for the President's own racism.
"I will speak out against significant statements or actions," by President Trump, "that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions," Romney said in a New Year's Day 2019 Washington Post op-ed.
Facebook needs ‘very high standard’ for Libra coin: Mnuchin
Facebook will need to meet "a very high standard" before it moves ahead with its planned digital currency Libra, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.
Mnuchin said US regulators have already expressed concerns to Facebook about the plan for a global cryptocurrency, noting that these kinds of virtual coins have in the past been associated with money laundering and illicit activities.
"Whether they're banks or non-banks, they're under the same regulatory environment," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, adding that Facebook "will have to have a very high standard before they have access to the financial system."
Shep Smith goes off on Trump’s racist attacks: ‘A misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division’
Fox News newsman Shep Smith began his Monday show by calling President Donald Trump's racist tweets about four Congresswomen of color "xenophobic" and a "distraction" for the purpose of "division."
"Our reporting begins with President Trump’s latest misleading and xenophobic eruption of destruction and division," Smith opened with. "Directed this time at a group of minority women in the United States Congress, 'go back to where you came from.' That is what the president wrote on Twitter just yesterday and today he called them haters of America and Jews. The president is defending those statements and when asked if he thought the Tweets might be racist, his response, 'Not at all.'"