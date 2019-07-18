‘You had the Nobel Prize?’ Trump learns of Yazidi activist Murad
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared unfamiliar with the work and cause of Nobel laureate Nadia Murad as she pleaded with him to help the Yazidis of Iraq.
Murad, one of thousands of women and girls from the ancient faith abducted by the Islamic State group as they overran swathes of Iraq in 2014, joined a group of survivors of religious persecution who met Trump in the Oval Office on the sidelines of a major meeting at the State Department.
After Murad explained how her mother and six brothers were killed and that 3,000 Yazidis remained missing, Trump said, “And you had the Nobel Prize? That’s incredible. They gave it to you for what reason?”
With little pause, Murad, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, repeated her story.
“After all this happened to me, I didn’t give up. I make it clear to everyone that ISIS raped thousands of Yazidi women,” she said, referring to the Islamic State group.
“Please do something. It’s not about one family,” she said.
Trump, who has boasted of crushing the self-styled caliphate of the Islamic State group that once stretched across Iraq and Syria, also appeared at a loss when Murad asked him to press the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to create safe conditions for the Yazidis to return.
“But ISIS is gone and now it’s Kurdish and who?” Trump asked, before later telling her, “I know the area very well.”
Murad also explained how Yazidis took dangerous routes to find safety in Germany, whose welcome to refugees has been vocally criticized by Trump.
The US leader also appeared unfamiliar when he met a representative from the Rohingya, a Muslim minority targeted in a brutal campaign two years ago in Myanmar.
One day earlier, his administration banned travel to the United States by Myanmar’s army chief and three other senior officers, calling the violence “ethnic cleansing.”
The Trump administration frequently speaks of promoting religious freedom, a key issue for much of his evangelical Christian base.
Government ministers and representatives of persecuted groups are spending three days at the State Department for a meeting on religious freedom, which Vice President Mike Pence will address on Thursday.
Breaking Banner
Jeffrey Epstein spent almost all of his time abusing underage girls: ‘It was his full-time job,’ says victim’s lawyer
Jeffrey Epstein apparently did nothing but sexually abuse underage girls, according to one victim's attorney.
The sources of the financier's wealth are murky, as he had only one known client -- women's clothing magnate Les Wexner -- but attorney Brad Edwards said that seems to have freed Epstein up to engage in nonstop predatory conduct, reported Vanity Fair.
“It was his full-time job,” said attorney Brad Edwards. “We have not found anyone who has provided information about a legitimate business he was engaged [in].”
Trump spreads ugly unsubstantiated rumor about Rep. Omar, calls it a ‘fact’ – then says ‘I know nothing about it’
President Donald Trump just went about as low as one can go on national television.
After spending time with dozens of religious leaders in the White House, the President made his way to the South Lawn to travel to yet another re-election rally. On his way he stopped to talk with reporters, and to continue his attacks on four progressive Democratic Congresswomen he has targeted since Sunday.
Speaking about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali refugee who came to America when she was a young girl, President Trump amplified an entirely unfounded rumor that's been making its way online – and he labeled it "a fact," for which there is no evidence.
Trump’s drilling leases on public lands could release 4.7B metric tons of carbon – more than all 28 EU countries emit in a year
"Americans have been kept in the dark" about the effects of Trump's drilling leases on public lands, says the Wilderness Society
A national conservation group revealed Wednesday that President Donald Trump's drilling leases on public lands could lead to the release of more carbon emissions than the European Union contributes in an entire year.
The Wilderness Society estimates that U.S. companies will release at least 854 million and as much as 4.7 billion metric tons of carbon if it develops leases in public waters and lands.