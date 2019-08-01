1st grader picked up and pointed loaded gun at fellow student – gun is part of program to prevent school shootings
Gun Belonged to School Official Who Is Also Student’s Grandmother
A Morrow County, Ohio first grade student was able to pick up and point a loaded gun at a fellow student, saying, “Put your hands behind your back your [sic] arrested,” according to The Columbus Dispatch. The gun was left unattended, possibly for as long as 30 minutes and belongs to Vicky Nelson, the first grade student’s grandmother who is also the school district’s transportation director.
Nelson was allowed to have the gun on school property as part of a Highland Local Schools concealed carry program designed to protect students from potential gun violence or school shootings, by arming select officials.
The student who had the gun pointed at him is the son of the school district’s assistant transportation director.
“He pointed it at her and said ‘Put your hands behind your back your [sic] arrested,’” Christine Scaffidi, the assistant transportation director, told schools Superintendent Dan Freund in an email.
Superintendent Freund is under fire for neglecting to mention the gun was left unattended for up to half an hour, and that Nelson had not only gone to the restroom but driven to another school while the gun was left unattended.
“I’m assuming that the child picked up the gun from behind the desk and had been holding it,” Freund had originally reported.
Now he says he had forgotten about the additional details.
“It wasn’t an attempt to lie or cover up anything,” Freund said. “I’m 70 years old. I forgot about (the emails). Do I get it right all the time? No. Maybe the school board wants to fire me.”
Nelson has been removed from the concealed carry program, “was eventually suspended for three days without pay,” and apologized.
Former Defense Secretary warns: ISIS is back, and Trump can’t ‘pretend it’s not there’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Defense Secretary and CIA head Leon Panetta warned that ISIS is gaining strength in the Middle East again — and that after all of President Donald Trump's boasts that he had utterly defeated the terrorist organization, now it is time for him to get serious.
"Roughly estimated 15,000 ISIS fighters in Iraq and Syria now," said host Kate Bolduan. "Secretary Pompeo saying the terror group is, in some ways, stronger than it was three or four years ago. How big of a concern should the news be for Americans?"
"It should be a very serious concern for the president of the United States and for our country," said Panetta. "Because his first responsibility is to protect our country. And we learned from 9/11, the fact that these terrorists have one fundamental aim, which is to attack the United States and attack countries in the West. And now what we're hearing is that ISIS is clearly re-mobilizing to the tune of almost is 15,000-18,000, that are mobilizing into secret cells, mobilizing into attack teams, conducting not only attacks but kidnappings and assassinations and bombings, as we saw in Afghanistan. So this is, in the end, a national security threat that the United States cannot simply stand back and pretend it's not there."
Trump cancelled his trip to Denmark — because they won’t sell him Greenland
President Donald Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade on the Kindom of Denmark on Tuesday.
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump Tweeted.
"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future," Trump added.
‘I can take five points off him’: Scaramucci launchings SuperPAC to kill off Trump’s re-election
Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci will be openly campaigning against President Donald Trump.
"I can no longer in good conscience support the president’s reelection," Scaramucci, also known as "The Mooch," wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published online Monday night.
Now he's going even further. Republican strategist Mike Murphy tweeted Tuesday that Scaramucci is "launching and funding a new SuperPAC to run ads against Trump."