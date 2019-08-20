21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report

Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said,” NBC News reports. “At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness video shows police responding to shooting victims along interstate near Midland/Odessa where active shooting took place on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Mc7sEm2Esm — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 31, 2019

BREAKING: ATF Agents are responding to reports of a shooting on IH-20 near #Odessa Texas. Follow our partners @TxDPSWest for updates. pic.twitter.com/Y43FB1rnnf — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 31, 2019

At least one person is dead and 10 injured in ongoing shootings near Midland and Odessa, Texas, police say https://t.co/anxUjCEUh9 pic.twitter.com/nzA128TNJr — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: At least 1 dead and many injured in Odessa-Midland shooting attack, an Odessa city official tells @NBCNews. https://t.co/xGjPotdSYd — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 31, 2019

Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here's what we know: We need to end this epidemic. https://t.co/ytWLcg7y20 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 31, 2019

Heartbreaking news out of Odessa and Midland, Texas as police search for an active shooter at-large. Stay indoors and monitor news alerts and safety protocols. https://t.co/4mdy4E8BlU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch CNN:

Watch MSNBC: