29 US states and cities sue Trump over climate protections
A coalition of 22 US states and seven cities on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump’s administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.
Trump has set about systematically dismantling environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, including the Clean Power Plan, which called for cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
Finalized in 2015, it was put on hold by the Supreme Court and the White House has ordered the Environment Protection Agency to work on a less stringent replacement, known as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.
“This administration has decided to repeal the Clean Power Plan and replace it with a toothless substitute,” said California attorney-general Xavier Becerra at a news conference in Sacramento Tuesday.
“It’s anything but clean, and it’s anything but clean energy. President Trump’s attempt to gut our nation’s Clean Power Plan is just the wrong way to go,” he added.
The ACE rule would allow states to set their own standards for existing coal-fired power plants, rather than follow a single federal standard.
It foresees a far less ambitious overall reduction of power sector carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 than the regulation it would replace.
Tuesday’s challenge argues that it violates the EPA’s duty under the Obama-era Clean Air Act to address carbon pollution from power plants, and artificially narrows the EPA’s authority.
The lawsuit, filed in the United States Court of Appeals in Washington, could end up at the Supreme Court.
California governor Gavin Newsom said the Trump administration was “in the short-term business.”
“They are absolutely neglecting the next generation and shame on them,” he said.
Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate change accord committing countries to mitigating global warming in his first year in office.
He has ordered the Energy Department to pour millions into research to boost the performance of coal-fired power plants.
But the US energy mix is quickly shifting away from coal and toward natural gas, as a result of the fracking boom, and renewables.
Coal consumption has plummeted to its lowest level in 40 years, according to the Energy Department, and bankruptcies have abounded, closing dozens of mines, shrinking capacity and idling hundreds of workers.
US voters have rarely considered climate change a top-priority presidential election issue, but that is changing.
An April CNN poll labeled it as the single most important issue to Democratic primary voters, topping health care.
© 2019 AFP
Warden in charge of jail where Epstein died has just been reassigned
The warden running the federal jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, allegedly by suicide, has just been temporarily reassigned by Attorney General Bill Barr, according to multiple reports and the Dept. of Justice.
Additionally, two staffers at the jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, have been placed on administrative leave.
“Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” Justice Dept. spokesperson Kerri Kupac said in a statement, as CNBC reports.
29 US states and cities sue Trump over climate protections
A coalition of 22 US states and seven cities on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump's administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.
Trump has set about systematically dismantling environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, including the Clean Power Plan, which called for cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
Finalized in 2015, it was put on hold by the Supreme Court and the White House has ordered the Environment Protection Agency to work on a less stringent replacement, known as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.
FDA warns that Christian church’s miracle cancer cure is nothing more than ‘potent bleach’
In 2016, an ABC News affiliate out of Los Angeles went undercover inside the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Costa Mesa, California. What they found was a Christian cult that pushed a mix of pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, and toxic chemicals marketed as miracle cures.
Now, the FDA is issuing a warning about one of the products the church is still pushing on its flock, known as MMS, or "Miracle or Master Mineral Solution."