33 Dems demand Border Patrol Chief Provost resign after secret Facebook group fiasco
A letter signed by 33 House Democrats was submitted Thursday night to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan demanding the resignation of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost.
The @CBP Chief’s participation in a group filled with racist & misogynistic attacks on Members of Congress & migrant families in her care is deeply disturbing & absolutely unacceptable. If @DHSMcAleenan has one ounce of dignity left, he’ll demand her resignation immediately. pic.twitter.com/PHrYythp4p
— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 1, 2019
The appeal was signed by Ayana Pressley (Mass.), Susan Wild (Penn.), Karen Bass (Calif.), Steve Cohen (Tenn.), Madeleine Dean (Penn.), Rosa DeLauro (Conn.), Nanette Diaz Barragan (Calif.), Madeleine Dean (Penn.), Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), Dwight Evans (Penn.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Sylvia Garcia (Texas), Raul Grijalva (Ariz.), Deb Haaland (N.M.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Barbara Lee (Calif.), Andy Levin (Mich.), Alan Lowenthal (Calif.), Ben Ray Lujan (N.M.), Tom Malinowski (N.J.), Jim McGovern (Mass.), Gregory Meeks (N.Y.), Frank Pallone (N.J.), Donald Payne Jr. (N.J.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Bobby Rush (Ill.), Jan Schakowsky (Ill.), Darren Soto (Fla.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Juan Vargas (Calif.), Marc Veasey (Texas), Nydia Velazquez (N.Y.), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.).
The letter stated, in part:
Ms. Provost was a willing participant in a secret Facebook group used by employees of her agency to share [contemptible] and atrocious commentary that stokes racist and xenophobic tropes that have no place in private, much less in public service. The Facebook group, originally known as “I’m 10-15,” generated content that joked about migrant deaths and throwing burritos at Members of Congress, and even went so far as to make sexually violent and threatening statements about female members of Congress who came to the border to inspect the conditions at detention centers. We worry this content impugns the character of the U.S. Border Patrol as a whole.
The letter presented that since Provost was responsible for disciplining her own employees, she should be held equally responsible for stepping down as a promise of accountability. The signatories demanded her immediate resignation.
Just a little late and a dollar short #CarlaProvost https://t.co/3E0zyO7UBz
— Robert A. Kroeger (@49kroeg) July 25, 2019
33 House #Democrats Demand #Resignation of U.S. #Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost Over Secret #Facebook Group that shared “atrocious commentary that stokes racist and xenophobic tropes.” https://t.co/lS3icbAgip #CBP #borderpatrol #CarlaProvost
— The Common Curator (@commoncurator) August 1, 2019
The wrongful detention of American citizens by @ICEgov is inexcusable, and our community won’t stand for it. @AppropsDems will continue to conduct this critical oversight. pic.twitter.com/EiL5IDHKPS
— Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) July 25, 2019
“Border Patrol boss defends her membership in controversial Facebook group” https://t.co/Cl2PugLpLz #BorderPatrol #Facebook #CarlaProvost
— Joanne Spruce (@JoanneSpruceC21) July 25, 2019
Breaking Banner
White House delivers ominous request for list of top US spies as Trump looks to install loyalists: report
The Trump White House has asked the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to provide it with a list of top American spies at a time when President Donald Trump is looking to install a loyalist as his new intelligence chief.
The Daily Beast reports that the administration wants the ODNI to deliver an inventory of "all its employees at the federal government’s top pay scale who have worked there for 90 days or more," although it has not offered an official justification for why it wants the office to do this.
Trump wimps out and refuses to condemn latest North Korean ballistic missile test
North Korea carried out its third weapons test in eight days on Friday, according to the South's military, but US President Donald Trump said he had "no problem" with the spate of launches by Pyongyang.
The nuclear-armed North is barred from ballistic missile tests under UN resolutions and its actions have drawn condemnation from European members of the Security Council but a comparatively sanguine response from Trump, who has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times, generating global headlines on each occasion.
"I have no problem. We'll see what happens but short-range (missiles) are very standard," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio.
Commentary
There is a dark and dangerous political history behind Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric
Dehumanizing language often precedes genocide.
One tragic example: Extreme dehumanizing language was a strong contributor to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. As I have written, the Hutu majority used a popular radio station to continually refer to Tutsi tribal members, a minority in Rwanda, as “cockroaches.”
As support for this characterization grew among Hutus, it essentially stripped away any moral obligation to see Tutsis as fellow humans. They were just vermin that needed to be eradicated.