49 Republican lawmakers refuse CNN request to talk about mass shootings: ‘The silence is deafening’
CNN host Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow revealed on Monday that 49 Republican lawmakers had declined requests to speak on camera about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
“The silence from many Republican lawmakers is deafening,” Harlow said. “It’s one thing to tweet but it’s another thing to act. Jim, we have one joining us on the show but we put like 50 requests out.”
Sciutto later showed a graphic with 49 names. Included in this list were Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio also refused to appear.
CNN’s David Urban props up Trump’s claim shooter is mentally ill: ‘What kind of sick person puts on ear protection?’
David Urban, a surrogate for President Donald Trump, told CNN on Monday that the El Paso mass shooter was likely mentally ill because he wore hearing protection during the massacre.
During a panel segment on CNN about President Donald Trump's response to two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, host Jim Sciutto asked Urban if anything would change because of the deaths of 29 people.
"My thoughts and prayers are with those families and their friends," Urban said. "I agree there needs to be much more common sense. We talked about the mental health background checks. You shouldn’t be able to get a weapon if you’re being treated for a mental health issue. That’s just common sense."
Dem lawmaker explodes with rage at ‘heartless’ Trump for not taking responsibility for his racist rhetoric
Even though President Donald Trump condemned white nationalism during his speech on mass shootings on Monday morning, he just last month fanned the flames of racism by telling four Congresswomen of color to "go back" to their home countries even though they are all American citizens.
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) appeared on CNN Monday and said that Trump's words speaking out against white nationalism rang hollow given that his entire political career has been fueled by race baiting.
Republican goes down in flames on CNN after trying to claim knives are just as deadly as guns
On Monday, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) was the only Republican lawmaker willing to come on CNN to talk about next steps in the wake of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio — and he flailed frantically as reporter Jim Sciutto shot down his NRA talking points one by one.
"I know you represent Florida, Parkland, you have experience in this," said Sciutto. "Let’s start with what happens now. You know what needs to be done. You heard the president in a tweet raise the issue of background checks. He’s going to speak shortly. We’ll see if he follows through on that again. Would you support universal background checks as a piece of legislation?"