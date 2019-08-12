50,000+ sign petition to make Donald Trump’s home address ‘President Barack H. Obama Avenue’
More than 50,000 people have signed a petition urging the City of New York to change the strip of Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower to President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
The petition at MoveOn.org, a progressive public policy advocacy group, notes the City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a portion of a Downtown L.A. freeway in his honor.
“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president whose many accomplishments include: saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11th.”
Comments from some recent signers offer an insight in to their motivations.
“Make the other street Senator McCain”
“Wish Obama could run again”
“The tenants could at least have an honorable name in their address to offset the dishonorable name on their building.”
“New Yorker, here… Make this happen!”
“Thank You President Obama! #ImpeachTrump”
“Greatest president in modern history!”
The petition has been receiving more attention on social media after someone tweeted out its existence on Saturday. It’s now receiving much more attention.
The petition, which has been online since at least December 2018, will need to be around for a long time. 6sqft, citing The New-York Historical Society and an official NYC Media office, reports that among the prerequisites for getting a street renamed to honor someone, “the honoree must no longer be living.”
