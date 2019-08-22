Quantcast
Connect with us

70 US mayors issue scathing letter demanding Trump USDA call off effort to strip food stamps from 3 million people

Published

3 mins ago

on

“Executive action should not be used to hurt individuals, families, and communities.”

In a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, mayors from 70 cities across the country expressed their “strong opposition” to the Trump administration’s proposed federal rule that could cut off food stamps for more than 3 million people.

ADVERTISEMENT

USDA Secretary Sonny Purdue announced the rule, which would end automatic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility for those who receive other federal and state aid, last month. Critics swiftly condemned the proposal as an “unconscionable” attack on low-income Americans that would increase hunger among the most vulnerable.

Written on behalf of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) the new letter (pdf) describes SNAP as “one of our nation’s key resources in the fight against hunger and… particularly important to vulnerable populations in our cities.”

The letter highlights the proposal’s anticipated consequences that have dozens of mayors so concerned:

As noted in the proposal’s regulatory analysis, this far reaching executive action will escalate food insecurity and hunger for an estimated 3.1 million individuals—including children, seniors, and people with disabilities in our states, regions, and cities nationwide. Furthermore, this proposal will put children’s health and development at risk by removing their access to healthy school meals; and harm our economy by reducing the amount of SNAP dollars available to spur regional and local economic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mayors, we serve as the CEOs of the nation’s cities; and remain most concerned about any proposal that will reduce improvements to the health of our residents, weaken nutrition programs, deteriorate advances to healthy food access, and spur declines in local and regional economies.

The mayors emphasize research that has shown that SNAP has lifted millions of people out of poverty, improved health and education outcomes, and boosted local economies.

“Executive action should not be used to hurt individuals, families, and communities; and we urge you to abandon this proposal,” the letter concludes. “Our nation cannot remain globally competitive if our children do not have enough to eat; if our citizens do not have access to affordable healthcare; if housing and other basic needs are priced out of reach; and if adults who are willing and able to work cannot find jobs that will help them support their families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayors who signed on to the letter include Mayors Bill de Blasio of New York City; Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; Jim Kenney of Philadelphia; Martin Walsh of Boston; Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C.; Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; and Sylvester Turner of Houston. Buttigieg and de Blasio are also candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas also signed the letter. He told Axios, “I am opposed to any action by the White House to take away nutrition assistance from millions of our most vulnerable—including children, the disabled, and seniors—and that is exactly what this proposal to limit SNAP has the potential to do.”

by
Jessica Corbett, staff writer

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

US raps China for ‘escalation’ in South China Sea

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

The United States on Thursday sharpened its criticism of China's activities in disputed areas of the South China Sea, slamming an "escalation" in efforts to intimidate other claimants" such as Vietnam.

China redeployed a government-owned survey vessel -- with armed escorts -- into the waters off Vietnam earlier this month, the US said.

Hanoi says those waters are part of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The move could reignite a spat between Beijing and Vietnam over rights to the resource-rich waters in the South China Sea. Other countries in Southeast Asia also have claimed parts of the sea.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Unhinged, erratic and nuts’: Conservative warns Trump’s ‘chosen one’ outburst should set off alarms

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

In her column for the Washington Post, conservative never-Trumper Jennifer Rubin implored Republicans to look deep down inside themselves and stop defending Donald Trump after the president bizarrely declared himself the "chosen one" while speaking to the press on Wednesday.

Under a headline, "Trump’s unhinged display should frighten everyone,"Rubin ticked off comments made by the president in the past week since he returned from vacation including expressing a desire to buy Greenland, proposing -- then backing off -- new tax policies and calling Jews "disloyal" and wondered what it will take for people to see that the president is "nuts."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump press secretary’s scandal-plagued career includes DUIs, cheating, and a hideous comment about a botched execution

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Stephanie Grisham, who replaced Sarah Huckabee Sanders as President Donald Trump's press secretary, has led a scandal-plagued career that has been dogged by accusations of plagiarism and cheating on expense reports, as well as two arrests for driving while under the influence.

The New York Times reports that Grisham's resume is one that "contains red flags that most administrations might deem troubling," and the paper then goes on to document Grisham's multiple alleged ethical missteps that have so far cost her two different jobs.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image