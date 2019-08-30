A bizarre exoplanet is making astronomers rethink how solar systems form

Astronomers have spotted a strange, first-of-its-kind exoplanet, meaning a planet that orbits a solar system beyond ours. Exoplanet HR 5183 b, a gas giant three times the mass of Jupiter, swivels around its parent star in a far-flung, egg-shaped path that oscillates from being near and then far from its sun. For comparison, if HR 5183 b was in our solar system, its orbit would take it from the asteroid belt to beyond the orbit of Neptune, our sun’s most distant planet.

The planet is particularly unique given what we know about solar systems. Conventional wisdom and observational evidence dictate that near-circular orbits, like the ones occupied by the planets in our solar system (including Earth), are most stable in the long run and thus most often observed in mature solar systems. If planets oscillated wildly in their orbits, in a manner akin to HR 5183 b, collisions would be common; it is unclear if any other planets orbit parent star HR 5183.

The sun’s planets — and the proto-planets that preceded them — may have had much more chaotic, elliptical orbits in the days of the early solar system. To wit: over 4 billion years ago, Earth was struck by a Mars-sized body named Theia. Owing the current stable orbits of solar system bodies, such massive collisions are (thankfully) no longer possible.

These findings will be published soon in a study in the Astronomical Journal. Other giant planets with slingshot-like orbits have been found around other stars in different solar systems, but none of those worlds were located at the outer edges of their star systems like this one.