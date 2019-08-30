Quantcast
Connect with us

A bizarre exoplanet is making astronomers rethink how solar systems form

Published

2 hours ago

on

Astronomers have spotted a strange, first-of-its-kind exoplanet, meaning a planet that orbits a solar system beyond ours. Exoplanet HR 5183 b, a gas giant three times the mass of Jupiter, swivels around its parent star in a far-flung, egg-shaped path that oscillates from being near and then far from its sun. For comparison, if HR 5183 b was in our solar system, its orbit would take it from the asteroid belt to beyond the orbit of Neptune, our sun’s most distant planet.

This article first appeared in Salon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The planet is particularly unique given what we know about solar systems. Conventional wisdom and observational evidence dictate that near-circular orbits, like the ones occupied by the planets in our solar system (including Earth), are most stable in the long run and thus most often observed in mature solar systems. If planets oscillated wildly in their orbits, in a manner akin to HR 5183 b, collisions would be common; it is unclear if any other planets orbit parent star HR 5183.

The sun’s planets — and the proto-planets that preceded them — may have had much more chaotic, elliptical orbits in the days of the early solar system. To wit: over 4 billion years ago, Earth was struck by a Mars-sized body named Theia. Owing the current stable orbits of solar system bodies, such massive collisions are (thankfully) no longer possible.

These findings will be published soon in a study in the Astronomical Journal. Other giant planets with slingshot-like orbits have been found around other stars in different solar systems, but none of those worlds were located at the outer edges of their star systems like this one.

“This planet is unlike the planets in our solar system, but more than that, it is unlike any other exoplanets we have discovered so far,” Sarah Blunt, lead author on the soon-to-be published study, said in a media statement. “Other planets detected far away from their stars tend to have very low eccentricities, meaning that their orbits are more circular.”Blunt added since this planet is so unique, it “speaks to some difference in the way that it either formed or evolved relative to the other planets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-author Michael Endl of McDonald Observatory agreed.

“This new exoplanet is extreme and super-interesting in many ways,” he said in a statement. “It has a record-long orbital period of over 50 years, which is much longer than for other planets detected by this technique. And, it orbits its host star on a very elongated, egg-shaped orbit.”

Researchers discovered the exoplanet using the radial velocity method, a discovery method that identifies new worlds by tracking how their parent stars “wobble” in response to gravitational tugs from those planets. Endl said “something dramatic must have happened to change the shape of its orbit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the 1990s, astronomers have been watching HR 5183, the planet’s parent star. The planet is said to circle its star roughly every 45 to 100 years. HR 5183 b spends most of its time loitering in the outer part of its star’s planetary system, then it accelerates and slingshots around its star, consistent with Kepler’s laws of planetary motion.

“For almost 20 years our data did not show any sign of a planetary companion.” Endl said. “And then we observed the ‘slingshot’ which only lasted about two years.”

It is odd to imagine a massive planet slingshotting around its star, not unlike a comet. When asked what this solar system could potentially look like,  Avi Loeb, chair of Harvard’s astronomy department, told Salon via email: “In order to get a planet launched on such an elongated orbit from an initially circular orbit, it needs to cross the orbit of another giant planet or a passing star.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As to why this has never happened in our own solar system, Loeb said the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn don’t come close enough for Jupiter to give Saturn a gravitational “kick.”

“The force of gravity during the encounter of the two planets needs to exceed the force that keeps the kicked planet on a circular orbit around the Sun,” Loeb said. “Since the Sun is a thousand times more massive than Jupiter, the perturbing planet needs to pass very close to the kicked planet.”

He added: “If a passing star gives the jolt, the passage could be at a distance comparable to the separation of the kicked planet from its host star.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Endl said we usually think planet form in circular orbits, but a “close encounter with another massive planet might have thrown this one on its elongated path around the star.”

Researchers said this planet reiterates how little we understand about planets outside of our solar system. Prior to 1995, the year the first exoplanet was discovered, we did not even know if there were planets in other solar systems. Nearly two decades later, 4,000 exoplanets have been discovered.

“To understand the planetary systems throughout our galaxy, examples of the full range of possible systems need to be found and studied,” Phillip MacQueen, technology lead and observer for the McDonald Observatory Planet Search, said in a statement. “While spacecraft have found thousands of systems, a system like HR 5183 is quite unlikely to be found by past or current spacecraft.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Probe of missing Georgia votes finds ‘extreme’ irregularities in black districts

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 30, 2019

By

A trove of documents turned over in a congressional probe of missing votes in Georgia’s lieutenant governor race — along with other voting issues — revealed serious irregularities.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is investigating whether voting machine errors caused a large drop-off in votes in the lieutenant governor race between Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico and Republican Geoff Duncan, who won the election by about 123,000 votes. The probe is looking at why so many fewer votes were recorded in the race compared to other statewide races, as well as the voter suppression issues that plagued the 2018 state elections.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump and the GOP have a big problem in North Carolina as election looms

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 30, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico's Playbook, Republican fortunes --as well as Donald Trump's 2020 re-election prospects-- don't look good in the 2020 general election as a special election to fill an open House seat serving North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District is much closer than the GOP would like.

The report notes that a district Trump won by nearly 12 points in 2016 is in play between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop and is within the margin of error 10 days before Election Day.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

After ignoring climate at G7, Trump gets back to work killing the planet

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 30, 2019

By

President Trump made a show of opposing his fellow G7 leaders on climate change and Russia. Now back in the United States, Trump is doubling down by helping the Kremlin and gutting greenhouse gas regulations.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Trump spent much of his time at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, complaining to other leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be allowed back into the group. He even suggested he may invite the Moscow pariah when the United States hosts the next summit. Russia was kicked out of the G7 after it invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image