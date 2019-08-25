Quantcast
Connect with us

A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy admits he lied about being shot by a sniper

Published

1 min ago

on

A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who claimed to have been attacked by a sniper last week has confessed to lying about the supposed incident.

“Reinosa admitted he was not shot at as he previously claimed,” L.A. County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said regarding Angel Reinosa, the California sheriff’s deputy who was still a trainee when he claimed on Wednesday that he had been attacked by an unknown sniper, according to ABC News. “He also told investigators he had caused the holes in his uniform by cutting it. There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 This article first appeared in Salon.

According to Wegener, Reinosa did not provide a rational explanation for why he would lie about something so serious.

“Much of his statement was self-serving, didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Wegener told reporters.

Although it is unclear how the district attorney’s office will proceed in terms of criminal charges, it is unlikely that Reinosa won’t face any kind of legal consequence given the seriousness of his false accusation. That said, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon made it clear that the deputy would be fired and that the department is “incredibly disappointed” in his conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Wegener pointed out during his press conference, there were serious flaws in the official’s story almost from the beginning.

“There were several things that were curious. There was no ballistic evidence in the parking lot at all. No bullet was recovered. … There were many things that didn’t add up,” Wegener explained.

On the day of the supposed shooting, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris strongly condemned the alleged act and emotionally told reporters, “The only reason that deputy is alive is because he had his vest on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Reinosa’s story appears to have been a hoax, there have been several shootings of police officers in the United States over the past month, according to CNN. In Texas Deputy Quinton Goodwill of Harris County was shot multiple times on Wednesday as he approached a vehicle in Houston during a routine traffic stop and was likely saved by the fact that he was wearing a bulletproof vest. In southern Missouri a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy were wounded as State Highway Patrol officers helped Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies serve an eviction notice at a local residence. As recently as last week, six Philadelphia police officers were wounded while serving a narcotics warrant, prompting a standoff that lasted for almost eight hours.

In addition earlier this month an Illinois state trooper was shot while serving a search warrant at a home in the town of Wheeling. Also earlier this month a shooting in Odessa, Texas caused at least one officer to be hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Loose gun control laws have long imperiled the lives of police officers, which is why the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the world’s largest professional association for police leaders, has supported measures like stronger regulations on concealing and carrying weapons, banning semi-automatic assault weapons, creating a felony firearm conviction registry and supporting a waiting period for purchasing handguns, closing gun show loopholes and prohibiting the sale of armor-piercing ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet pummels Trump for claim diplomats ask why US media ‘hates’ America: ‘Those were the voices in your head’

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 25, 2019

By

With the G7 meetings all but over, Donald Trump once again returned to his Twitter account to attack the press -- including Fox News -- and to claim that he is being pestered by other world leaders why the U.S. Media hates America.

As the president tweeted, "The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, 'Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?'"

As one extremely skeptical Twitter user stated, "Those were the voices in your head."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Macron ‘hit Trump where it hurts’ with surprise Iran invite to G7: MSNBC analyst

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 25, 2019

By

Reacting to a report that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit to the G7 summit, reportedly as part of a “covert invitation” from French President Emmanuel Macron, an MSNBC analyst suggested the leaking of the story was timed to get under Donald Trump's skin.

With the Washington Post reporting, "“Zarif’s arrival in Biarritz appeared to be a covert initiative by French President Emmanuel Macron, a senior European official said, and other leaders were not informed ahead of time," MSNBC political analyst John Harwood called the visit when all eyes are focused on Trump at the G7, a provocation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump blindsided after Macron ‘covertly’ invites Iran Foreign Minister Zarif to G7 summit for talks: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 25, 2019

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, President Donald Trump and his staff were "blindsided" when Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit to the G7 summit, reportedly as part of a "covert invitation" from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The report states that Zarif engaged in conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Dria, without the knowledge of anyone from the White House and that Trump himself was not aware of the meeting until a reporter asked him about it.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US UNCOVER CORRUPTION!
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image