‘A new low’: Israel faces criticism after reports emerge about barring Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
“Another new low as this country abandons all but the pretenses of democracy.”
The government of Israel is reportedly planning to announce it will bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country, it was revealed Thursday, after weeks of speculation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would ban the pair from Israel and, by proxy, the Occupied Territories.
U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Israeli government to stand fast, repeating baseless accusations of anti-Semitism against the pair.
It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!
“This is authoritarian behavior,” journalist Rania Khalek said of Israel’s decision in a tweet.
The news was reported Thursday morning in a tweet by Israeli news channel Mako after days of news articles speculating that the Netanyahu government was considering such a move.
Israeli news outlet i24 News also reported that the Netanyahu government was prepared to announce the two congresswomen were banned from the country:
The decision, made by Minister Aryeh Deri, has not been released to the public but is expected soon.
As final deliberations on the matter are currently making its way through the Interior Ministry, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to encourage the Israeli government not to back down.
“Banning U.S. Congress members is yet another new low as this country abandons all but the pretenses of democracy,” tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald, noting the decision was made in part due to the urging of President Donald Trump.
Israel has been banning critics, including Jewish ones, from entering Israel (& the West Bank) for years. Banning US Congress members is yet another new low as this country abandons all but the pretenses of democracy. The Trump Admin urged this but I doubt it took much work: https://t.co/93FGyJ9ulv
The decision exposed the true face of the occupation, tweeted Ayman Odeh, a prominent Israeli-Arab politician.
“Israel has always banned Palestinians from their land and separated us from other Palestinians, but this time the Palestinian is a U.S. congresswomen,” said Odeh. “Rashida Tlaib didn’t even have to land to expose the true face of Israel’s occupation.”
Tlaib and Omar planned to visit Palestine Saturday as part of a delegation to the occupied region organized by Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, as an alternative to the AIPAC-funded tour of Israel led by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) that wrapped earlier this month. Hoyer, according to Washington Post reporter John Hudson, “has been running point for the Democrats in urging the Israelis to reconsider the decision to block Omar and Tlaib.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has been running point for the Democrats in urging the Israelis to reconsider the decision to block Omar and Tlaib. He pressed the Israelis on Wednesday but it remains unclear what Netanyahu will decide. An announcement is expected shortly.
The reason for Hoyer’s activism, said Hudson, is simple: barring Tlaib and Omar, the latter a Democrat from Minnesota, sends a message that’s antithetical to the popular perception of Israel amongst Democratic leaders.
“Some in the Democratic leadership believe blocking Omar and Tlaib is a bad idea,” Hudson tweeted before Thursday’s decision was made public, “because such moves are not emblematic of a country that touts itself as the Middle East’s sole democracy, a place tolerant of political expression and criticism.”
More than anything, Israeli-American journalist Mairav Zonszein said on Twitter, the decision shows that Israel views the two politicians as the sum of their identities before respecting their office.
“It only makes sense that Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar are subject to Israeli occupation treatment,” said Zonszein. “When they visit, they are not U.S. congresswomen first and foremost, but Muslims, and with a political position.”
Moody’s analyst: Trump risks recession with each day he fails to resolve trade wars
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points, its worst day of 2019.
Although President Trump continues to tout a strong economy, analysts have concerns that his trade wars with China might cause a major recession.
On CNN Thursday, Moody's analyst Mark Zandi explained that with each passing day, Trump risks having the economy slump into a recession he won't be able to fix.
"Yeah, sure, the president could tweet that he had a call with president Xi of China and they came to some kind of arrangement and they're going to wind down the trade war," he said. "I don't think it will be a substantive agreement, nothing that will change the grievances that we have with China but it will be a face-saving arrangement and I think that will be enough to quell the uncertainty and keep the economy moving forward," he added.
July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US agency
July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union.
"Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows," the agency said.
According to the NOAA, the average global temperature in July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius (60.4 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest July in its records, which go back to 1880.
Jewish Dems caution Embassy that congressional ban will be ‘costly for Israel’
USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.
The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community "Trump Heights," where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.