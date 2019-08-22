After decades of corporate ‘decimation’ of unions, Bernie Sanders says it’s time for workers to win the class war
After he unveiled a comprehensive plan to double union membership and strengthen labor rights, Sen. Bernie Sanders said during an AFL-CIO event in Iowa on Wednesday that it is time for America’s workers to win the class war against corporate elites.
“If there is going to be class warfare in this country,” said Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, “it’s time that the working class of this country won that war.”
Sanders explained that, over the past several decades, big corporations and their allies in government have been waging class war against workers, gutting their right to organize and bargain for better wages and working conditions.
“For 45 years there has been a war in this country waged by the corporate elite against the working class of America,” said Sanders. “And the truth of the matter—not talked about in Congress, not talked about in the media—is that as a result of that war against the working class by the corporate elite, what we have seen is the decimation of working families all across this country, while the wealthiest people and largest corporations have done phenomenally well.”
Sanders said rebuilding the American trade union movement is essential to fighting soaring inequality in the United States and securing economic justice for all.
“We must come together and stand up for the working families of this country,” Sanders said, “and finally create an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the one percent.”
Watch the full speech:
2020 Election
John Hickenlooper is running for US Senate
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has decided to run for the U.S. Senate in 2020, several sources with knowledge of his plans said Wednesday.
“Hick has been making calls to various elected officials telling them he’s running, and asking for their support,” said one Democratic insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Multiple people said his announcement is imminent.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat who served two terms as Denver mayor and another two as governor, ended his 2020 presidential bid last week, having failed to build momentum in fundraising, and having consistently polled in the bottom tier of the roughly two-dozen candidates. He said after dropping out that he would give a Senate run “serious thought.”
2020 Election
As Jay Inslee drops out of 2020 race, applause and gratitude for elevating climate crisis to ‘forefront of the national conversation’
After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday night that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, climate campaigners expressed gratitude for his visionary environmental agendaand his efforts to elevate the planetary emergency to the center of the Democratic primary contest.
"We'll miss you in this race, Jay Inslee," tweeted Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, the youth-led climate group that Inslee cited as a key inspiration behind his campaign. "Thank you for setting the pace for our elected leaders on the climate crisis, running a historic campaign, and elevating this issue for all of us. We know this isn't the end of our work together."
2020 Election
