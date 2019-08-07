Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to El Paso where 22 are dead, the president tells Beto O’Rourke to be ‘quiet!’
The former El Paso congressman said he and his hometown would not be silent about “an act of terror” he said was inspired by the president’s racism.
President Donald Trump lashed out at Beto O’Rourke late Tuesday night, saying the Democratic presidential candidate and former congressman from El Paso should “be quiet” about the deadly shooting in his hometown.
The Twitter missive came hours before Trump was set to visit the city, which is reeling from the massacre Saturday at a Walmart that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen wounded. Along with other El Paso Democrats, O’Rourke has linked the shooting to Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and said the president should not visit.
The accused gunman, from Allen outside of Dallas, allegedly left a racist manifesto that described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Federal officials have catalogued the massacre as domestic terrorism.
“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!” Trump tweeted.
“Beto” is a Spanish nickname that O’Rourke has had since his childhood. He responded to the president on Twitter early Wednesday.
“22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I,” O’Rourke said.
Trump was last in El Paso in February, when he held a campaign rally and O’Rourke headlined a dueling event. The president’s campaign has yet to reimburse the city more than $470,000 for police and public safety services associated with his rally. O’Rourke has since paid what he owed the city for his rally. Trump also visited Texas last year to hold a rally in Houston with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz when O’Rourke was running against him.
Trump is scheduled to touch down early Wednesday afternoon in El Paso and stay for a few hours. The White House has not released any details about what he plans to do there.
Around the time Trump arrives in El Paso, O’Rourke is scheduled to attend an event “to honor those lives lost, confront President Trump and white supremacy, and demand responsible gun control.”
Breaking Banner
Texas gun laws will be a whole lot weaker in less than a month
As the nation reels from mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, many lawmakers and politicians find themselves navigating familiar territory in the latest national debate on gun control.
In Texas, there aren't currently any laws banning the possession or the purchase of weapons like the AK-47 the shooter used to kill 22 people and injure dozens more. And during the last legislative session, lawmakers expanded the bandwidth of some gun laws. One new law will allow handgun owners to carry concealed firearms without a license in the case of a disaster evacuation. Another removes the cap on how many school marshals can carry guns on public school campuses. But other lawmakers are calling for tighter gun control in the state, including State Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday requesting an emergency special session to address gun violence.
Breaking Banner
Mass shootings are more than hate: Trump’s politics of vengeance stokes violent grievance culture
There have been exceptions, of course, most glaringly by the New York Times which made an egregious mistake with a headline that implied Trump was seriously changing his ways based upon his dry canned speech on Monday which looked like a hostage video. And presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who hails from El Paso, responded with raw incredulity when asked by the press if the president is a racist, making it clear that the time for such questions is long past.
MSNBC host torches Ivanka Trump for tweeting ‘flippantly’ about gun violence in Chicago
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski slammed White House adviser Ivanka Trump for tweeting about gun violence in Chicago without first checking the facts.
President Donald Trump's daughter faced strong criticism from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said she got the most basic facts wrong in a pair of tweets sent out after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage- we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day.