All Wisconsin Republican lawmakers refuse to sign petition to allow paralyzed Dem to call into meetings
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have declined to sign a letter urging state Assembly’s leader to permit a paralyzed Democratic colleague to call into meetings when necessary.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Wednesday that all 36 Democratic members of the Assembly had signed a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asking for reasonable accommodation for Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D), who was paralyzed from the chest down after being hit by a drunken driver in 2010.
“It costs the state nothing and only asks for those in power to be considerate of Representative Anderson’s disability,” the letter states.
The letter also asks the Assembly’s leader to refrain from overnight sessions except in cases of a true emergency.
“On Aug. 8, Anderson sent an email to all Assembly lawmakers seeking their signature on the letter by Monday,” according to the paper. “An aide to Anderson said Wednesday no Republicans had signed the letter by the deadline or replied with questions.”
Watch the video below from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Activism
All Wisconsin Republican lawmakers refuse to sign petition to allow paralyzed Dem to call into meetings
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have declined to sign a letter urging state Assembly's leader to permit a paralyzed Democratic colleague to call into meetings when necessary.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Wednesday that all 36 Democratic members of the Assembly had signed a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asking for reasonable accommodation for Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D), who was paralyzed from the chest down after being hit by a drunken driver in 2010.
Activism
WATCH: Michigan police stop black man for ‘looking suspiciously’ at white woman
Police in Royal Oak, Michigan were caught on video stopping a black man for allegedly "looking suspiciously" at a white women.
According to MetroTimes, 20-year-old Devin Myers was approached by officers while walking in to Inn Season Cafe.
A video of the incident was broadcast live on Facebook by Kimiko Adolph.
"This young man is stopped because a Caucasian lady said that he looked at her suspiciously and he has been pulled over walking going to eat by two police officers for suspicion of being black," Adolph explains in the video.
Activism
Fox News perilously resumes ‘invasion’ drumbeat despite report linking rhetoric to El Paso shooter
Fox News pundit Brad Blakeman on Wednesday said that Republicans should continue referring to an "invasion" of Mexicans even though the same word was adopted by the El Paso shooter.
"Look, we want people to come here, but they need to follow the rules, and they need to come here legally," Blakeman ranted. "We have millions, millions here illegally. Democrats have encouraged many more to come here through sanctuary cities."
"There is an invasion on our southern border," he added. "And the Democrats are trying to weaponize that word. But they claim it's a crisis as well."
The New York Times this week published a report linking the El Paso mass shooter to rhetoric used by top Fox News personalities.