All Wisconsin Republican lawmakers refuse to sign petition to allow paralyzed Dem to call into meetings

Published

1 min ago

on

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have declined to sign a letter urging state Assembly’s leader to permit a paralyzed Democratic colleague to call into meetings when necessary.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Wednesday that all 36 Democratic members of the Assembly had signed a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asking for reasonable accommodation for Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D), who was paralyzed from the chest down after being hit by a drunken driver in 2010.

“It costs the state nothing and only asks for those in power to be considerate of Representative Anderson’s disability,” the letter states.

The letter also asks the Assembly’s leader to refrain from overnight sessions except in cases of a true emergency.

“On Aug. 8, Anderson sent an email to all Assembly lawmakers seeking their signature on the letter by Monday,” according to the paper. “An aide to Anderson said Wednesday no Republicans had signed the letter by the deadline or replied with questions.”

Watch the video below from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

