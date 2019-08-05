America is ‘clouded in fear’: Shep Smith gets emotional as he tears into politicians for doing nothing to stop the slaughter
In the aftermath of two mass shootings in just one weekend, Fox News host Shep Smith issued an emotional plea, begging lawmakers to do their jobs and enact polices that will stop the slaughter.
“Yet again in America,” he said. “Yet again in America, innocent families are slumped to their knees in grief, living the agonizing and unimaginable weight to retrieve the bullet-riddled bodies of their children and parents, slaughtered in senseless gun violence. Yet again in America we search our souls for answers, beg our leaders for solutions that thus far have not come” he continued.
Smith pointed out that there were 251 mass shootings in America in 2019, with Dayton marking that grim statistic. Although definitions differ, the FBI criteria
for what constitutes a mass murder is four fatalities by a fire arm, according to the Rand Organization.
The Fox News host pointed to the impact on those affected by mass slaughter.
“If you saw the killer up close, smelled the blood when it was over,” he said. “Or buried your child. You can’t forget ever. Each time we hear kids cry, parents pray and politicians promise. Then it happens yet again in America,” he said.
“Here a friend mourning the teacher in El Paso who was buying classroom supplies but didn’t survive. Here’s sisters holding each other in Dayton near the spot where their brother drew his last breath. They’ll remember. Now gun laws, regulations, background checks, soft targets, body armor, death penalty, mental health. Time for action. I promise. Thoughts and prayers. We hear you. We heard you last time. And the time before that.”
Watch:
America is ‘clouded in fear’: Shep Smith gets emotional as he tears into politicians for doing nothing to stop the slaughter
In the aftermath of two mass shootings in just one weekend, Fox News host Shep Smith issued an emotional plea, begging lawmakers to do their jobs and enact polices that will stop the slaughter.
"Yet again in America," he said. "Yet again in America, innocent families are slumped to their knees in grief, living the agonizing and unimaginable weight to retrieve the bullet-riddled bodies of their children and parents, slaughtered in senseless gun violence. Yet again in America we search our souls for answers, beg our leaders for solutions that thus far have not come" he continued.
Smith pointed out that there were 251 mass shootings in America in 2019, with Dayton marking that grim statistic. Although definitions differ, the FBI criteriafor what constitutes a mass murder is four fatalities by a fire arm, according to the Rand Organization.
Analysts spooked as a key sign of a recession ‘blares loudest’ alarm since 2007
Economic analysts were spooked Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 800 points and other key stock indices plunged in the worst fall of 2019. The drop came amid the turmoil of President Donald Trump’s ramped-up trade war with China.
China’s currency dropped to the lowest point in a decade, the Associated Press reported, following Trump’s announcement last week that he would move forward with a new round of tariffs.
Breaking Banner
MAGA bomber Cesar Sayoc became ‘deranged’ by believing Trump-promoted conspiracy theories: defense lawyer
The attorney representing Cesar Sayoc, the Trump-obsessed man who sent explosives to the president's political enemies last fall, told a court on Monday that President Donald Trump helped make his client "deranged."
According to Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld, attorney Ian Marcus argued during a sentencing hearing that Sayoc deserved leniency in part because he's a disturbed man whose mind has been twisted by conspiracies and misinformation promoted regularly by the president, such as the false claim that he only lost the 2016 popular vote because of "illegal" voters in California.