American soccer player grabs microphone during the game to demand Congress act on gun violence

Pro-soccer player Alejandro Bedoya had just scored a goal when he saw a microphone and grabbed it.

“Congress, do something now. End gun violence,” he said into the microphone to great applause.

The moment came nearly eight hours after Bedoya had been tweeting about the week of mass shootings and various loopholes that allows those who want to kill people to achieve their goals.

“I’m not a policymaker either,” he tweeted, retweeting former player Jordan Osborne. “I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their sh*t together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you?”

“Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullsh*t,” he tweeted before that. “Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society. Do something!!! Enough!!!”

You can watch a video of the incident at the game below:

