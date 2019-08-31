Quantcast
Ammon Bundy vows to obtain an assault rifle — after failing federal background check

Published

3 hours ago

on

Far-right provocateur Ammon Bundy on Saturday posted a video to Facebook where he vowed to obtain an assault rifle after failing a federal background check to purchase a firearm.

“I call a buddy, he says, ‘Yeah, I got a guy who can get some lowers for an AR-15 or an AR-10’ and then I tell him that I was just denied and he’s like, ‘Oh, that guy can’t help you, you know.’ And basically what that does is it forces me to go on the street and find a gun.”

“And I will do that, I’ll find one. It will be a good weapon,” he said.

“I’ll get a gun, I’ll build a gun. I’ll go mine the ore if I have to — I don’t think I’ll have to go that far, but I’ll have a gun,” he vowed. “I’ll have many guns.”

“And I’ll defend myself against who? Against street criminals and government criminals,” he threatened.

“You should understand that disarmament of the American population is wicked,” he added.

Watch:

‘Horrific day for Odessa’: Authorities brief the public on latest mass shooting in Texas

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke updated the public on Saturday following a mass shooting at multiple locations between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

The suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his thirties.

Gerke said that five victims were killed, with 21 injured.

Three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

The incident began with a traffic stop.

Watch Part I:

‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.

"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.

Here is what others were saying:

21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.

"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."

