Ammon Bundy vows to obtain an assault rifle — after failing federal background check

Far-right provocateur Ammon Bundy on Saturday posted a video to Facebook where he vowed to obtain an assault rifle after failing a federal background check to purchase a firearm.
“I call a buddy, he says, ‘Yeah, I got a guy who can get some lowers for an AR-15 or an AR-10’ and then I tell him that I was just denied and he’s like, ‘Oh, that guy can’t help you, you know.’ And basically what that does is it forces me to go on the street and find a gun.”
“And I will do that, I’ll find one. It will be a good weapon,” he said.
“I’ll get a gun, I’ll build a gun. I’ll go mine the ore if I have to — I don’t think I’ll have to go that far, but I’ll have a gun,” he vowed. “I’ll have many guns.”
“And I’ll defend myself against who? Against street criminals and government criminals,” he threatened.
“You should understand that disarmament of the American population is wicked,” he added.
Watch:
