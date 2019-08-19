Analyst tells CNBC: Recession will hit US several months before 2020 election
An analyst told CNBC on Monday that a recession is likely to hit the U.S. just months before the 2020 election.
“The inversion of the yield curve is a great signal that a recession is coming,” Guy Lebas of Janney Capital Management explained. “Recessions by their nature are impossible to predict with any confidence but we have a few clues.”
Lebas pointed to corporate capital expenditure plans as a sign of economic stress.
“They are hinting somewhere in the early to mid portion of 2020,” he said of a possible recession.
Watch the video below from CNBC.
Breaking Banner
These 6 former Trump officials are most likely to throw him under the bus in 2020
Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said on Monday that he believed we would soon see a groundswell of former Trump administration officials coming out to publicly denounce the president ahead of his 2020 reelection bid in an effort to warn Americans of his unfitness for office.
Given that the Trump White House has experienced record turnover during its two-and-a-half year existence, there is no shortage of disgruntled former officials who could come out against the president's reelection campaign within the next year.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ignorance has touched off a new crisis in Kashmir
While Americans parse conspiracy theories about billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s demise in a Manhattan jail cell, Trump’s sinister role in helping light a fuse in one of the most dangerous areas of the world has gone virtually unnoticed – by the U.S. that is.
India’s abrupt takeover on Aug. 5 of the Muslim-majority Kashmir state was a double whammy for the seven million inhabitants of this once-storied Himalayan kingdom nominally ruled by India and bordered by arch-enemy Pakistan as well as China, both of which claim territory in the region. All three countries have nuclear weapons.
Breaking Banner
Is Trump right? Is there ‘something going on’ at Fox News?
President Donald Trump denounced Fox News after the network released a poll showing him lagging behind the four current frontrunners for the Democratic presidential nomination.
"Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox. There's something going on at Fox — I'll tell you right now," Trump told reporters Sunday in New Jersey. "And I'm not happy with it."
The president went on to list which talent on the Fox News roster he was pleased with, while also suggesting that the hosts of the presidential debates could be determined by who treats him most favorably.
"Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats — very, very badly having to do with the Democrats and other things. And I think Fox is making a big mistake," Trump added. "Because you know, I'm the one who calls the shots on the really big debates. I guess we're probably planning on three of them. And I'm not happy with Fox."