Analyst tells CNBC: Recession will hit US several months before 2020 election

An analyst told CNBC on Monday that a recession is likely to hit the U.S. just months before the 2020 election.

“The inversion of the yield curve is a great signal that a recession is coming,” Guy Lebas of Janney Capital Management explained. “Recessions by their nature are impossible to predict with any confidence but we have a few clues.”

Lebas pointed to corporate capital expenditure plans as a sign of economic stress.

“They are hinting somewhere in the early to mid portion of 2020,” he said of a possible recession.

