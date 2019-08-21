Ancient monkey skull reveals secrets of primate brain evolution
The remains of a prehistoric primate that lived high in the Andes 20 million years ago and was so small it could fit in your hand is helping scientists learn more about how human brains evolved.
In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, researchers in China and the US used high resolution imaging to examine the only known fossilized skull of the extinct Chilecebus, a New World monkey that scampered around ancient mountain forests, feeding on leaves and fruit.
One key finding: the brain size of primates, long assumed to have increased progressively over time, now appears to have followed a more roundabout path.
Primates are broadly split into two groups: Old World, from which our own species descended, and New World species of the Americas and Oceania.
“We see multiple episodes of expansion of the brain in each of these major groups, and we see several episodes of actual reduction of relative brain size in certain groups,” co-author John Flynn of the American Museum of Natural History told AFP.
The research, led by Xijun Ni, at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, used X-rays and CT scans of the inside of the Chilebus’ skull to determine its internal structure.
The fossilized skull has been precisely dated because it was discovered among volcanic rocks, and by placing the species within its bigger family tree, the team was able to infer that cerebral enlargement occurred repeatedly and independently in anthropoid evolution.
Though the Chilecebus was roughly around the size of a modern marmoset or tamarin, in contrast to those monkeys its brain had several grooves known as infolding that suggest a greater degree of cognitive complexity: in other words, brain size is not always linked to advancement.
What’s more, in modern primates, the size of the visual and olfactory centers of the brain are inversely related, meaning that species with a strong sense of sight usually have a weaker sense of smell and vice versa.
But the researchers found that a small olfactory bulb in Chilecebus did not result in a stronger olfactory ability, meaning the two abilities aren’t coupled as previously thought.
Flynn said the research bore testament to the secrets that could be unlocked from well-preserved ancient fossils.
“We can go out into the mountains and make this remarkable discovery 10,000 feet up in the Andes and be able to make insights about the evolution of our history, be able to test previous hypotheses.. (and) be able to understand the evolution of brain complexity in primates.
“That’s a really amazing possibility from the discovery of one really well preserved fossil.”
Breaking Banner
If Republicans oppose Trump they can help prove any support of the president is phony: Conservative
In a scathing column Wednesday, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explained that one of the best ways Republicans can help what's left of the GOP is by opposing Trump to prove support for him is a lie.
A report in The Washington Post revealed some "Never Trump" Republicans are thinking of running against the president, even if they have no chance in winning.
#25thAmendmentNow is now the top trending topic after Trump calls himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Tweets He’s ‘The Second Coming of God’
President Donald Trump appeared even more unhinged on Wednesday, kicking his day off by posting tweets calling him “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel.” Just hours later Trump trashed the Prime Minister of Denmark, calling Mette Frederiksen’s negative response to him wanting to buy Greenland from them “nasty” – a word he generally reserves for women he does not like.
Cops spy on Connecticut park after it’s labeled a ‘hook-up spot’ — and nab 6 senior citizens
Police in Connecticut arrested a group of senior citizens, ranging in ages 62 to 85, for lewd behavior in a conservation area, NBC Connecticut reports.
Six people were arrested, which included 5 men and one 85-year-old woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The arrests were made after police launched an investigation in response to reports of "lewd and sexual activity" taking place in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.