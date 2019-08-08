Andrew McCabe sues DOJ for ‘unlawful retaliation’ after refusing to ‘pledge allegiance’ to Trump
Lawsuit claims “unlawful retaliation” for McCabe’s “refusal to pledge allegiance” to Trump.
Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Trump administration, including Attorney General Bill Barr, the DOJ, the FBI, and FBI Director Chris Wray, for what he says was his “unlawful” termination last year. McCabe, who also served as Acting Director of the FBI, was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just 26 hours before his long-scheduled retirement.
In his lawsuit (here) McCabe accuses the administration of firing him for political reasons.
President Donald Trump attacked McCabe mercilessly for nearly two years.
President Trump’s tweets are going to make this case a lot harder for the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/VTNpBH90o9
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) August 8, 2019
The lawsuit also says President Trump “demanded” McCabe’s “personal allegiance,” and “sought retaliation” when McCabe refused. It also accuses Sessions and Wray of serving as Trump’s “personal enforcers.”
It also claims “It was Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him.”
