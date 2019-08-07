Anti-LGBT NRA supporting Tomi Lahren delivers insane new claim: Gun rights are gay rights
Tomi Lahren is aligning herself very closely with the NRA in the wake of two mass shootings that stole the lives of 31 people in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend. The anti-LGBT hyper-partisan Fox Nation host who has been called “white power Barbie” told “Fox and Friends” viewers Wednesday morning that gun rights are gay rights, after airing a clip from her interview with the NRA’s social media manager.
“You know, when I interviewed Billy McLaughlin it was actually during Pride month. He wrote an excellent article in The Washington Post talking about how gun rights are also LGBT rights and he also happens to be gay and the social media director of the NRA in his 20’s, so the NRA really does represent everybody,” Lahren claimed, falsely, while also plugging her Fox Nation show.
“Gun rights really are human rights and he attests that perfectly,” she concluded. Her remarks were toward the end of her segment in this Fox News video:
Earlier in the segment Lahren attacked liberals for what she called “liberal privilege,” which she literally defined as liberals having the belief they can criticize anyone they want, then pivoting to the false claim that “gun rights are human rights.”
Lahren is no friend to the LGBTQ community.
Also during Pride month Lahren proudly endorsed the upcoming straight pride parade, telling viewers, “I’m not afraid to say it. I’m straight and proud. There, deal with it!”
She lamented, “Sadly, at least in Boston, straight people aren’t allowed to parade their heterosexuality for all to see,” while claiming it is “open-season on straight white men in this country.”
The LGBT community is not the only minority Lahren has attacked. She has compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK.
Explosion totally destroys interracial family’s home in what appears to be a shocking racist attack
An interracial couple's northeast Ohio home was blown up and vandalized with swastikas in an apparent hate crime.
Authorities said the couple's Sterling home exploded about 1 a.m. Wednesday, and investigators found swastikas and racial slurs painted on the family's garage and vehicles nearby, reported WJW-TV.
"Total disbelief," said Angela Frase, who was not home at the time of the explosion. "We've been here 23 years and never had a problem. I don't know where this is coming from. Why? Why someone would target us?"
Kellyanne Conway claims Trump ‘didn’t take the bait’ after he snaps at Beto to ‘be quiet’ about El Paso
White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump has not "taken the bait" from his liberal opponents following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
Hours before Trump was set to visit El Paso, Conway spoke to Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith.
"He is going the Dayton and El Paso to express condolences on behalf of an angered, outraged and grieving nation," Conway said. "I can’t think of a time when we’ve seen more of a split screen, though. You have the politically-motivated politicians many who think they should be president on one side screaming about the president and then you have the president not taking the bait and just keeping a very low tone and calling for the country to heal, to unify."