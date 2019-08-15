Apology over New Zealand mosque accused’s ‘hateful’ letter
Officials in New Zealand apologized Thursday after the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman was allowed to send a letter from prison espousing “hateful” views that a supporter then shared online.
Australian Brenton Tarrant is in a maximum-security jail in Auckland awaiting trial for the murder of 51 Muslim worshippers on March 15 in the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history.
Yet despite the government vowing to deny Tarrant a platform to disseminate hate speech, corrections officials revealed he had been allowed to send mail from his prison cell.
One of the letters from the self-avowed white supremacist, addressed to a Russian man named Alan, was posted to the website 4Chan.
Handwritten in block letters, the six-page note discusses a trip Tarrant made to Russia in 2015, his admiration for British fascist Oswald Mosley and his belief “there is a great conflict on the horizon”.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has vowed never to mention Tarrant by name, was furious the letter had bypassed the correction department’s vetting system.
“Corrections themselves have acknowledged the failing here… this individual should not be able to share his hateful message from behind prison doors,” she told reporters in Tuvalu, where she is attending a regional summit.
Corrections Department chief executive Christine Stevenson said the letter should never have been sent.
“I would like to apologise for the distress that this has caused to those impacted by the tragic events of 15 March,” she said.
– ‘Fine balance’ –
Stevenson said Tarrant’s mail privileges had been suspended while screening processes were reviewed.
“It is a fine balance to uphold our lawful obligations and mitigate all potential risks posed by the prisoner,” she said.
“However, we are absolutely committed to ensuring that he has no opportunity to cause harm or distress, either directly or indirectly.”
Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said that before the mail ban, Tarrant had sent nine letters while in custody: two to his mother and seven to “associates”, two of which were stopped by officials.
Davis said managing the 28-year-old was a challenge for the prison system.
“The thing is, we’ve never dealt with a prisoner like this before,” he told Radio New Zealand.
“I’ve asked whether our laws are actually fit for purpose. I’ve asked corrections for advice on where they think we need to make changes.”
Tarrant allegedly opened fire in the packed Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers on March 15, and then travelled across town to continue the carnage in the suburban Linwood mosque, while livestreaming his actions on social media.
He is scheduled to stand trial in May next year on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist act.
His case came before the Christchurch High Court on Thursday for a brief hearing on procedural matters, although Tarrant was not required to appear via audio-visual link, as he has previously.
The case was adjourned until October 3, when the court is expected to make a decision on whether to move the trial away from Christchurch.
2020 Election
Trump launches maniacal tweetstorm after devastating Fox News poll shows his numbers near all-time low
Trump Team Terrified Tanking Economic Numbers Will Be the End of His Presidency
President Donald Trump launched a massive, nonsensical tweetstorm Thursday morning, after a Wednesday evening Fox News poll revealed both his approval and disapproval numbers are almost the worst they’ve ever been, and as his China trade war is destroying markets worldwide. The DOW dropped 800 points Wednesday, and DOW futures are swinging “wildly.” Reports from inside the White House say aides are terrified that the economic numbers will be the end of his presidency.
CNN
Trump busted for constantly stealing credit for Obama’s achievements in brutal CNN fact check
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday exposed President Donald Trump's habit of taking credit for agreements that were actually made by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
In a "Reality Check" segment, Avlon played several video clips of Trump boasting about things he'd supposedly done, although in reality they were done before he even became president.
He starts out by pointing to Trump claiming credit for the opening of a Shell plant in Pennsylvania this week, despite the fact that construction for the plant was first announced by the Obama administration in 2012.
And, Avlon explains, that isn't the only Obama deal that Trump has appropriated as his own.
Breaking Banner
Watch GOP leader McCarthy throw Steve King under the bus on Fox over his ‘rape and incest’ comments
Appearing on Fox News late Wednesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was put on the spot by host Bret Baier over comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in a speech where he seemed to encourage rape and incest as a way to keep populations up.
Coming at the end of a discussion on border issues, Baier pressed McCarthy to address King's controversial and universally reviled comments.
"Last thing, your colleague Rep. Steve King was talking to a conservative club Wednesday. And he said that humanity might not exist at all if not for rape and incest throughout human history," Baier noted before quoting the Republican. "'If you pulled out a product of rape or incest, would there be any population of the world left if we did that?''