Archeologists find remains of 227 sacrificed children in Peru
Archeologists in Peru say the 227 bodies they have unearthed from a site used by the pre-Columbian Chimu culture is the biggest-ever discovery of sacrificed children.
Archeologists have been digging since last year at the huge sacrificial site in Huanchaco, a beachside tourist town north of the capital Lima.
“This is the biggest site where the remains of sacrificed children have been found,” chief archeologist Feren Castillo told AFP on Tuesday.
Castillo said the children, who were aged between four and 14, were sacrificed in a ritual to honor the Chimu culture’s gods.
“They were sacrificed to appease the El Nino phenomenon,” and show signs of being killed during wet weather, he said.
He added that there may still be more to be found.
“It’s uncontrollable, this thing with the children. Wherever you dig, there’s another one,” Castillo said.
The children’s remains were found in a position facing the sea. Some still had skin and hair.
Huanchaco was a site where many child sacrifices took place during the time of the Chimu culture, whose apogee was between 1200 and 1400.
Archeologists first found children’s bodies at the dig site in the town’s Pampa la Cruz neighborhood in June 2018, unearthing 56 skeletons.
Pampa la Cruz is a short distance from Huanchaquito, where the remains of 140 sacrificed children and 200 llamas were found in April 2018.
The Chimu civilization extended along the Peruvian coast to Ecuador but disappeared in 1475 after it was conquered by the Inca empire.
Star-studded Venice film festival opens under cloud of controversy
The glitzy Venice film festival opens Wednesday with fury over the inclusion of controversial directors Roman Polanski and Nate Parker adding to criticism about a lack of women directors in the running for its top prize.
The rows threaten to take some of the sheen off a selection featuring a bumper crop of major stars including Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Kristen Stewart, Meryl Streep and Scarlett Johansson at the festival -- a launchpad for the Oscars.
Having been pilloried for including only one woman director in 2018, the festival has two women out of 21 in the running for this year's Golden Lion top prize.
Trump’s denials about wanting to nuke hurricanes nuked by reporter
President Donald Trump has tweeted three denials of a report that he asked officials to look into using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes, but Axios and its reporter stand by their claims.
"We stand solidly behind our reporting," said Jim VandeHei, the website's co-founder and CEO. "Before publishing, we gave the White House full visibility on the key details of our story, and more than nine hours to deny or push back against our reporting."