Quantcast
Connect with us

Archeologists find remains of 227 sacrificed children in Peru

Published

4 mins ago

on

Archeologists in Peru say the 227 bodies they have unearthed from a site used by the pre-Columbian Chimu culture is the biggest-ever discovery of sacrificed children.

Archeologists have been digging since last year at the huge sacrificial site in Huanchaco, a beachside tourist town north of the capital Lima.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the biggest site where the remains of sacrificed children have been found,” chief archeologist Feren Castillo told AFP on Tuesday.

Castillo said the children, who were aged between four and 14, were sacrificed in a ritual to honor the Chimu culture’s gods.

“They were sacrificed to appease the El Nino phenomenon,” and show signs of being killed during wet weather, he said.

He added that there may still be more to be found.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s uncontrollable, this thing with the children. Wherever you dig, there’s another one,” Castillo said.

The children’s remains were found in a position facing the sea. Some still had skin and hair.

PROGRAMA ARQUEOLOGICO HUANCHACO/AFP / Programa Arqueologico Huanchaco  An August 27, 2019 photo from Programa Arquelogico Huanchacho shows the remains of two of the 227 children uncovered by archaeologists in the Pampa La Cruz neighborhood of Huanchaco, a coastal district of Trujillo, Peru

Huanchaco was a site where many child sacrifices took place during the time of the Chimu culture, whose apogee was between 1200 and 1400.

ADVERTISEMENT

Archeologists first found children’s bodies at the dig site in the town’s Pampa la Cruz neighborhood in June 2018, unearthing 56 skeletons.

Pampa la Cruz is a short distance from Huanchaquito, where the remains of 140 sacrificed children and 200 llamas were found in April 2018.

The Chimu civilization extended along the Peruvian coast to Ecuador but disappeared in 1475 after it was conquered by the Inca empire.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Archeologists find remains of 227 sacrificed children in Peru

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

Archeologists in Peru say the 227 bodies they have unearthed from a site used by the pre-Columbian Chimu culture is the biggest-ever discovery of sacrificed children.

Archeologists have been digging since last year at the huge sacrificial site in Huanchaco, a beachside tourist town north of the capital Lima.

"This is the biggest site where the remains of sacrificed children have been found," chief archeologist Feren Castillo told AFP on Tuesday.

Castillo said the children, who were aged between four and 14, were sacrificed in a ritual to honor the Chimu culture's gods.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Star-studded Venice film festival opens under cloud of controversy

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

The glitzy Venice film festival opens Wednesday with fury over the inclusion of controversial directors Roman Polanski and Nate Parker adding to criticism about a lack of women directors in the running for its top prize.

The rows threaten to take some of the sheen off a selection featuring a bumper crop of major stars including Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Kristen Stewart, Meryl Streep and Scarlett Johansson at the festival -- a launchpad for the Oscars.

Having been pilloried for including only one woman director in 2018, the festival has two women out of 21 in the running for this year's Golden Lion top prize.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s denials about wanting to nuke hurricanes nuked by reporter

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has tweeted three denials of a report that he asked officials to look into using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes, but Axios and its reporter stand by their claims.

"We stand solidly behind our reporting," said Jim VandeHei, the website's co-founder and CEO. "Before publishing, we gave the White House full visibility on the key details of our story, and more than nine hours to deny or push back against our reporting."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image