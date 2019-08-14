Arkansas jailer’s wife pulls gun and detains four black children going door-to-door for school fundraiser

A jail administrator’s wife in Arkansas was arrested this week after she allegedly pulled a gun and detained four black students who were going door-to-door for a school fundraiser.

Wynne Police Chief Jackie Clark issued a media statement saying that officers responded to a “suspicious persons” report and found 46-year old Jerri Kelly holding a gun on four juveniles who were lying on the ground, WMC reported.

After the officer let the children stand up, they explained that they were selling discounted cards for school football games.

According to WMC, Kelly was arrested “on four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor.”

Cross County Sheriff David West explained to WMC that the jail does not have a mugshot for Kelly because she had a “medical issue” during booking.

Kelly’s husband is the Cross County Jail Administrator Joe Kelly. But West insisted that Kelly did not get any special treatment.

“I’m professional. My department is professional. There was no special treatment. She went through the steps just like any other person would,” the sheriff insisted.

