As Trump fundraiser becomes massive headache for billionaire SoulCycle owner his company blocks list of businesses
Billionaire Stephen Ross, the chairman and owner of the parent company that owns SoulCycle, Equinox Fitness, and many other companies, is hosting a multi-million dollar Hamptons fundraiser for President Donald Trump this weekend, and many across the country are furious. The backlash includes calls for members to cancel their memberships and boycott.
Ross, like many billionaires (except the beneficiary of the upcoming fundraiser) is not in the public eye much. His businesses, while for many are household names (or even, the owner of their households) are not frequently tied to his name, unlike other billionaire families: The Trump Organization, Walmart’s Walton family, the Koch Brothers’ Koch Industries.
As NCRM reported Wednesday, Ross owns The Related Companies, a multi-billion dollar real estate development and management firm.
After massive backlash, including from numerous celebrities furious that Ross is effectively helping to fund the anti-immigrant and white supremacist hate Trump and his campaign are spewing, The Related Companies pulled the plug on the page that lists its holdings – the companies it owns.
New York Magazine writer Matthew Schneier noticed the block:
Hope you weren’t curious what other brands Related owns, because as of today, your access to that part of its website has been denied https://t.co/zW0PSWVjKo
— Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) August 8, 2019
Of course, the page has been archived by the famous Wayback Machine, one of the internet’s best resources, so you can see all the companies Ross owns here. (Appears to not work with Safari.)
Among the companies Ross owns, in addition to The Related Companies, are the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and RSE Ventures, a sports, entertainment, media, and marketing firm.
The Related Companies owns Equinox Fitness health clubs, along with SoulCycle, PURE Yoga, Blink Fitness, and The Yorkville Club. The Related Companies is one of two developers in charge of the redevelopment of 28 acres in and around Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, known as the Hudson Yards project.
There’s more at the archived page.
Lastly, on Wednesday SoulCycle and Equinox both issued similar statements claiming Ross is merely a “passive investor.” He is the chairman and majority owner of their parent company, The Related Companies.
“Stephen M. Ross is the Chairman and Founder of Related Companies,” the company’s website proudly states. “Mr. Ross formed Related in 1972 and today the company includes over 3,500 professionals. Related is one of the largest owners of affordable housing, and has over $50 billion in real estate assets owned or under development, including mixed-use, residential, retail and office properties in premier high-barrier-to-entry markets. Mr. Ross is also the owner of the Miami Dolphins.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
‘This is disgusting’: Americans horrified after seeing Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ rant during El Paso hospital visit
Video of Donald Trump bragging about the size of his crowds while visiting victims of a murderous rampage in an El Paso Walmart by an anti-immigrant white nationalist that left 22 dead, was greeted with horror and disgust by commenters on Twitter.
In the video filmed at University Medical Center of El Paso, Trump was caught exchanging pleasantries with hospital staff with First Lady Melania Trump at his side before bringing up an El Paso rally in February where he claimed he attracted a larger crowd than O’Rourke who also had an event in the city.
Trump's callousness and narcissism was immediately called out on Twitter as "disgraceful " -- among other things.
Breaking Banner
Disturbing video shows cops fatally shooting black teen in his back as he runs away
Surveillance footage in the police shooting death of a teenager has emerged, showing cops firing at the 19-year-old as he ran away from them, reports the Colorado Springs Gazette.
De’Von Bailey was allegedly fleeing the scene of a robbery. Two Colorado Springs Officers chased him. The footage shows him falling to the ground after getting shot. According to experts interviewed by the Gazette, the teen didn't appear to be wielding any type of weapon or threatening police.
Breaking Banner
Imprisonment, job loss and lawsuits: Charlottesville neo-Nazis have suffered miserably after infamous hate rally
It's been two years since neo-Nazis marched with Tiki torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a new report from the Anti-Defamation League has found that many of the marchers have not fared well since that fateful weekend in August 2017.
The ADL this week published a "Where Are They Now?" guide to the 2017 Charlottesville demonstrators and found that a good deal of them suffered from various repercussions for their actions, including "imprisonment, job loss, de-platforming -- or banning users who violate their terms of service -- on social media platforms, travel bans and rejection by friends and family."