Asian markets mixed as dealers fret over US-China trade talks
Asian markets were mixed Monday with investors gripped by concerns about the US-China trade war after Donald Trump said he was prepared to walk away from next month’s planned talks.
The president’s comments spooked US investors and added to the sense of pessimism across world trading floors after the White House last week announced fresh tariffs on China and labelled it a currency manipulator.
Beijing responded by halting all purchases of US agricultural goods.
Trump said Friday it would be “fine” if the negotiations were called off, telling reporters: “We’re not ready to make a deal but we’ll see what happens.” He added: “We have all the cards. We’re doing well.”
The negativity is being slightly offset by central banks’ shift to softer monetary policy though there are growing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.
There was also some solace in remarks from key China hawk and top Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who said he still expected the talks to go ahead.
However, he raised concerns about Beijing’s weak yuan and warned officials needed to move on key issues including subsidies to state firms, forced technology transfer and cyber intrusion.
– Sterling struggles –
“Equities remain sensitive to trade headlines even as some of the initial shock announcement of a new offensive to be launched on September 1 has worn off,” said OANDA senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza.
“But with no clear olive branch being offered by either side the trade dispute has no end in sight, putting downward pressure on equities.”
In early trade Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent and Shanghai added 0.7 percent while Seoul put on 0.5 percent and Taipei added 0.1 percent. But Sydney slipped 0.2 percent and Wellington eased 0.1 percent.
On currency markets the pound inched up against the dollar but remains under pressure after Britain last week said the economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time in nearly seven years, hit by the trade row and Brexit uncertainty.
Sterling is now wallowing around levels not seen since the start of 2017 and is headed for its lowest point in more than 30 years with the country looking set to leave the European Union without a divorce deal, which most observers say will be economically disastrous.
Oil prices dipped on worries about the impact of the trade war on demand and following Friday’s rally that came on the back of producer kingpin Saudi Arabia’s pledge to lower output.
– Key figures around 0300 GMT –
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 26,026.34
Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 2,794.57
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Closed for a public holiday
Euro/pound: UP at 93.12 pence from 93.09 pence at 2055 GMT on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2036 from $1.2034
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1208 from $1.1202
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.51 yen from 105.62 yen
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 28 cents at $54.22 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 25 cents at $58.28 per barrel
New York – Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 26,287.44 (close)
London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,253.85 (close)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WWII Pacific battlegrounds are now the site of the US-China tug of war
Pacific islands that were key World War II battlegrounds but largely neglected for the past 30 years are now back in the spotlight as China challenges traditional US supremacy in the region.
Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, whose territories stretch thousands of kilometres across the Pacific, have been the recipients of largesse by Washington, Tokyo and other allied powers, but otherwise mostly ignored in recent decades.
However, increasing competition between China and the US has dramatically altered the landscape, elevating the island nations beyond even their Cold War visibility when they were the site of strategic outposts and 1950s atom bomb tests.
Asian markets mixed as dealers fret over US-China trade talks
Asian markets were mixed Monday with investors gripped by concerns about the US-China trade war after Donald Trump said he was prepared to walk away from next month's planned talks.
The president's comments spooked US investors and added to the sense of pessimism across world trading floors after the White House last week announced fresh tariffs on China and labelled it a currency manipulator.
Beijing responded by halting all purchases of US agricultural goods.
Trump said Friday it would be "fine" if the negotiations were called off, telling reporters: "We're not ready to make a deal but we'll see what happens." He added: "We have all the cards. We're doing well."
‘No chance of retreating’: Hong Kong protesters return to streets for another week of unrest
Police in Hong Kong fired volleys of tear gas Sunday at thousands of pro-democracy protesters who defied warnings from authorities to hit the streets for the tenth weekend in a row.
The protesters staged a second night of "hit-and-run" rallies, splitting into small groups that scattered across the city to set up temporary roadblocks and face off against riot police.
Police denied their requests for permits to stage a march from the city's Victoria Park and in the Sham Shui Po neighbourhood, but the protesters gathered anyway.
By early Sunday afternoon, thousands were in Victoria Park, braving hot and humid conditions.