At least 30 people have been arrested on suspicion of mass shooting plots since El Paso and Dayton: report

On Thursday, CNN’s Rosa Flores reported that more than 30 people have been arrested on suspicion of planning mass shootings since the massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The suspects are all over the country, and range from high school students to white nationalists.

“A 37-year-old California man arrested today after allegedly planning to shoot employees and guests at a Marriott hotel where he worked,” said Flores. “A 15-year-old arrested in Florida accused of threatening to commit mass murder at his high school … And a self-described white nationalist pleading not guilty to charges of online harassment and aggravated menacing after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Youngstown, Ohio Jewish community center.”

“In the days and weeks following the two latest deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, more than two dozen arrests have been made across the U.S. as plots to commit mass murder have been foiled,” continued Flores. “In at least nine separate incidents, police say the intended targets were schools. At least five cases involved Walmart stores. Others targeted places of worship, the general public, and one called for a genocide of Latinos. Of the more than two dozen threats this month alone, at least six were allegedly set to take place in Florida. This Florida teen’s mother says her son was just joking around.”

“He’s 15,” sobbed the mother in a clip. “He’s still a little boy and he’s not one of the crazy people out there doing stuff … he shouldn’t be treated as though he is a terrorist or something because he made a silly statement on a stupid video game.”

“From coast to coast dozens of suspects, dozens of tipsters turning them in and police taking no chances,” said Flores. “And if you’re wondering what has changed, why so many arrests, why so many foiled plots, well, after the latest two shootings, CNN learned from law enforcement sources that FBI Director Christopher Wray asked all of the FBI officers around the country to conduct threat assessments to prevent mass shootings … it appears to be working.”

Watch below: