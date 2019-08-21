At least eight prison officials knew Epstein wasn’t supposed to be left alone — but they did it anyway: report

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that at least eight staffers at the Bureau of Prisons were aware that arrested hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein could be a risk to himself if left unsupervised — raising further questions about why exactly guards left him to his own devices on the night that he allegedly hanged himself.

Investigators reportedly believe that at least some of these officials were aware that he had been left alone. It is unclear why nobody intervened, and the Justice Department is continuing with its investigation. Attorney General William Barr recently ordered the removal of the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons.

The death of Epstein, who was accused of trafficking and raping dozens of young girls, has sparked nationwide shock and a flurry of conspiracy theories that he was murdered, or else deliberately allowed to kill himself. A medical examiner’s report provided substantial evidence that he did in fact commit suicide.

Questions have also been raised as to why Epstein had been taken off suicide watch, which his lawyers had requested but which had no compelling justification.