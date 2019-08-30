Australia downgrades outlook for Great Barrier Reef to ‘very poor’
Australia downgraded the Great Barrier Reef’s long-term outlook to “very poor” for the first time Friday, as the world heritage site struggles with “escalating” climate change.
In its latest five-yearly report on the health of the world’s largest coral reef system, the government’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority singled out rising sea temperatures as the biggest threat to the giant organism.
“The significant and large-scale impacts from record-breaking sea surface temperatures have resulted in coral reef habitat transitioning from poor to very poor condition,” the government agency said.
“Climate change is escalating and is the most significant threat to the Region’s long-term outlook.
“Significant global action to address climate change is critical to slowing deterioration of the Reef’s ecosystem and heritage values and supporting recovery,” it said.
But the agency added that the threats to the 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) reef were “multiple, cumulative and increasing” and, in addition to warming seas, included agricultural run-off and coral-eating crown of thorns starfish.
The agency said the outlook downgrade from “poor” in 2014 to “very poor” now reflected the greater expanse of coral deterioration across the massive reef, notably following back-to-back coral bleaching events caused by sea temperature spikes in 2016 and 2017.
“The window of opportunity to improve the reef’s long-term future is now,” it said.
The conservative Australian government has faced criticism from environmentalists for favouring an expansion of its massive coal mining and export industry over action to curb climate change.
Friday’s reef report coincided with the release of new government data showing that Australia’s emissions of greenhouse gases blamed for climate change continued a four-year rising trend during the first half of 2019.
The government insists it is meeting its emissions targets as set under international protocols, including the Paris climate agreement, and argues that Australia’s total greenhouse gas output remains far below that of major polluting nations.
“This report calls out climate change as the biggest threat to the reef,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley acknowledged at the release of the outlook report.
But she added: “We are taking the action that we’re required to do under our Paris agreements.”
Environmentalists said the latest reef outlook put new pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his support for expanding production of coal, Australia’s biggest export.
“Australia must do its fair share in the global effort to tackle climate pollution. That means moving on from digging up and burning coal and gas for our energy,” said Kelly O’Shanassy, CEO of the Australian Conservation Foundation.
The United Nations had asked to receive the latest update on the reef’s health by December so that it can determine whether the site can retain its world heritage status when UNESCO next considers the issue in 2020.
The reef is estimated to be worth at least US$4 billion a year to the Australian economy — serving as a magnet for tourists and emblem of the country.
Ian Poiner, chairman of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, said that “the reef remains vibrant, beautiful, and it is still resilient”.
“However, coral reefs globally are declining, including the Great Barrier Reef, and we know why. The reason is… climate change impacts that require a global response.”
Commentary
Trump tries strong-arming Jeff Bezos
You wouldn’t want to leave it to me to defend military procurement procedures.
We’ve become inured to stories about $90,000 toilet seats and the like.
But in the last couple of weeks, we’ve been presented with a seemingly understandable military winnowing process for new computer systems to transform, update and coordinate Pentagon communications and tracking only to find that Donald Trump is sticking his thumb in the process to make political points.
At heart is a decision due on a competitive, 10-year, $10-million contract to ensure that military units and planners are working together. The work to review the bids has been going on for some months, postponed until we had a new, confirmed Secretary of Defense, which we now have in Mark Esper.
2020 Election
Probe of missing Georgia votes finds ‘extreme’ irregularities in black districts
A trove of documents turned over in a congressional probe of missing votes in Georgia’s lieutenant governor race — along with other voting issues — revealed serious irregularities.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee is investigating whether voting machine errors caused a large drop-off in votes in the lieutenant governor race between Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico and Republican Geoff Duncan, who won the election by about 123,000 votes. The probe is looking at why so many fewer votes were recorded in the race compared to other statewide races, as well as the voter suppression issues that plagued the 2018 state elections.
2020 Election
Trump and the GOP have a big problem in North Carolina as election looms
According to a report from Politico's Playbook, Republican fortunes --as well as Donald Trump's 2020 re-election prospects-- don't look good in the 2020 general election as a special election to fill an open House seat serving North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District is much closer than the GOP would like.
The report notes that a district Trump won by nearly 12 points in 2016 is in play between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop and is within the margin of error 10 days before Election Day.