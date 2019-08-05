Beto O’Rourke says El Paso shooter did exactly what Trump wanted: ‘No one should be surprised’
Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke blasted President Donald Trump for radicalizing the white supremacist terrorist who murdered 22 people at Walmart on Saturday morning.
O’Rourke, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, was interviewed Monday by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
O’Rourke ripped Trump, saying that, “it is that hatred in which the president traffics, the racism that he promotes, the violence that he encourages.”
“No one should be surprised, no one should be asking themselves how this could happen in our country,” he continued.
“It’s very clear in this president’s maiden speech as a candidate for the highest office in the land. He chose to talk about communities like mine, to describe Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals,” he reminded.
“He did not only welcome violence against them, he literally sent U.S. service members — thousands of them — to the border. For what reason? To meet kids who had just fled 2,000 miles for their lives,” he explained. “Who show up here penniless, defenseless, as vulnerable as a human being can be.”
“He wanted that killer to be afraid and then to act on that fear. And you know what? He did,” O’Rourke said.
“Twenty-two people dead now in this community, a community that has been forever changed, but will not be defined by this,” he said. “Because though we have borne the brunt of this racism and this hatred and this attack, this community also holds the answer. We are one of the safest cities in America because we are a city of immigrants and asylum seekers and people from the planet over who have found a home here in el Paso, and by their very presence have made us stronger and more successful and more secure than we could have ever been otherwise.”
“This, this is the example that the country needs right now,” O’Rourke concluded.
Watch:
CNN
Republican congressman announces having ‘epiphany’ that teens shouldn’t own assault rifles
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he came to an "epiphany" on gun control.
After the Republican Party worked as a unit to oppose any possible gun control, Kinzinger said that he isn't sure if it's popular or will poll well, but he thinks that perhaps there should be better background checks before someone buys a gun. The bigotry of low expectations from Republicans on sensible gun control has helped set the bar. Kinzinger wants to raise it a few inches.
His second "epiphany" was that teenagers should probably not own assault rifles. While that wouldn't have stopped the mass shootings this past week in Gilroy, El Paso or Dayton, assault weapons it would prevent a teenager from being able to purchase an assault weapon any place that requires background checks.
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets emotional interviewing shooting survivor: ‘If I could trade my life…’
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo teared up as he spoke to Christopher Grant, a survivor of the El Paso shooting who took a bullet to try to help others get out safely, from his hospital bed.
"You saw this man firing at people and you threw things at him to get his attention, and knowing he was going to fire at you," said Cuomo. "You could have run away."
"I think a lot of men would have done that," said Grant.
"But what does it say about you that you did it?" said Cuomo.
"It says my father raised me that way, he was in the Air Force and he was a great man," said Grant. "If I could be half the man that my dad was, then I would be a great man too, but I’m not."
‘White nationalism is an American terrorist movement’ as old as the nation: Rachel Maddow
MSNBC on Monday evening presented a two-hour primetime special titled, “A Nation in Crisis."
The special was co-hosted by MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams.
"Over the past few years, as the number of mass shootings in America has risen and risen and risen still further, the response to mass shootings has gotten stuck between the gears somehow. Our public officials roar and gnash their teeth, but nothing ever catches. Policy doesn’t change," Maddow reported. "One of the questions being asked now after this particular spate of mass shootings is whether that stasis will still hold, even now, even as this crisis takes on a frightening new form."