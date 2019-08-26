Quantcast
Biden’s support dramatically drops him into three-way tie: poll

1 min ago

The crowded Democratic primary is slowly winnowing down, with Jay Inslee, Seth Moulton and John Hickenlooper all dropping out.

So far, former Vice President Joe Biden has led in the polls; a likely result of name familiarity. But a new poll suggests that Biden might not be the best choice for Democrats going into 2020, reports the Hill.

A new Monmouth University Polls shows Biden dropping below 20 percent popularity with Democratic and Democrat-leaning voters. In June, he polled at 32 percent.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are at 20, suggesting a three-way race that might be tighter than had been assumed.

The rest of the Democrats trailed far behind, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) polling at 8 percent and Mayor Pete Buttigieg tied for fifth place with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) at 4 percent.

