Bill Barr says he is ‘appalled’ to learn of the death of Epstein — and no one on the internet is buying it
On Saturday, following the apparent suicide death of financier and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in a federal facility in Manhattan, Attorney General William Barr issued a statement that he was ‘appalled’ by the turn of events:
16. NEWS: In a statement, AG William Barr says that he was "appalled" to learn that Epstein died of an apparent suicide while in federal custody.
AG Barr confirms the FBI is investigating Epstein's death and that the Inspector General has also opened up an investigation pic.twitter.com/erKTBEZKxm
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 10, 2019
But few people on Twitter seemed to believe his outrage was sincere, with many questioning his motives:
Like folks are gonna believe anything that comes out of DOJ while he's AG.
— Political MoneyLine (@pml_tray) August 10, 2019
JUST IN: Barr misrepresented Mueller’s findings in the report and will lie to us about Epstein’s death. (Fixed it for you.)
— M'Lynn (@KirbAnne) August 10, 2019
— Eliza (@CatandCakeLover) August 10, 2019
guys guys settle down I’m sure William Barr is hard at work on a summary of the Epstein suicide
— shauna (@goldengateblond) August 10, 2019
Federal custody of Epstein was overseen by **these notes here** William Barr. ‘Shady’ doesn’t even begin to describe this. https://t.co/O3Z4RhyXsw
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 10, 2019
Bullshit meter is working overtime today.
— GirlInterrupted (@ZFrosty1) August 10, 2019
— Will Perkins (@WilliamHPerkins) August 10, 2019
Did Barr mention that his father hired Epstein to a teaching position that he was not qualified for?
— Ä@Ä (@ClearingTheAbwa) August 10, 2019
And then he laughed and winked, right?
— Paula Bruno, PhD, LAc (@2HeartsWellness) August 10, 2019
Was he making a wanking motion and rolling his eyes when he said this?
— sam (@schart) August 10, 2019
I'm sure they'll find there was NO COLLUSION. 😆
— Suzanne (@SuzanneFLCPA) August 10, 2019
We don't believe any bullshit he is saying…
— Hunter Cullen (@HCullen98) August 10, 2019
No one trusts the AG to do the right thing & follow the law. Who in the DOJ will seek the truth & reveal the truth? No gaslighting. No lies. Facts. This WH & Admin are one huge can of decaying worms. America is utterly fractured, beaten down & shattered.
— Don't Mess w/C (@dontmesswithc) August 10, 2019
He already drafted the final report, there is no Russian collusion, Trump is exhonorated and the Clintons are implicated.
— W. Scott Krol (@wskrol) August 10, 2019
I'm not going to jump into the conspiracy theories already flying, but it's worthwhile pointing out that the cabinet official ultimately responsible for the custody of Jeffrey Epstein was William Barr.
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 10, 2019
— TiGGyZTweetZ 🗽💙🇺🇸💙🗽 #Kamala2020 🔥 (@TiGGyZTweetZ) August 10, 2019
