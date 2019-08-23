Bill Maher dances on David Koch’s grave: ‘I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful’
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher celebrated the death of right-wing billionaire David Koch, who died of prostate cancer.
“I guess I’m going to have to reevaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer,” Maher said.
“Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned and mourners are being asked, in lieu of flowers, to just leave their car engine running,” he said.
“I know these seem like harsh words and harsh jokes, and I’m sure I will be condemned for them on Fox News, which will portray Mr. Koch as a principled libertarian who believed in the free market,” Maher said. “He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers — for decades.”
“So f*ck him, cause the Amazon is burning up, I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful,” Maher said.
Watch:
Bill Maher from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.
