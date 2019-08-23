Bill Maher presents ’25 things you don’t know about Stephen Miller’ on Real Time
The host of HBO’s “Real Time” presented “25 things you don’t know about Stephen Miller” on Friday.
“In high school, I was voted ‘Most Likely to Comb My Mummified Mother’s Hair,'” was one item.
“I think tacos are stealing jobs from hamburgers,” was another.
“I’m a Cancer. I don’t know my astrological sign,” was a third.
“The worst part about my car smelling like wet dogs, is that I don’t own dogs,” was a fourth.
Watch:
Stephen Miller from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.
Trump lies to the press about his massive tax increasing while departing to France for the G7 Summit
President Donald Trump was caught repeating inaccurate claims when he spoke to reporters before boarding Marine One for his trip to France for the G7 Summit.
"I think our tariffs are very good for us. We're taking in tens of billions of dollars, China is paying for it," Trump argued.
In reality, China is not paying for the tariffs, which are paid by American importers and passed on to consumers, making the announcement a massive tax increase on Americans.
"Our tariffs are working out very well for us, people don't understand that yet," Trump argued.
Watch:
Bill Maher dances on David Koch’s grave: ‘I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful’
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher celebrated the death of right-wing billionaire David Koch, who died of prostate cancer.
"I guess I'm going to have to reevaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer," Maher said.
"Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned and mourners are being asked, in lieu of flowers, to just leave their car engine running," he said.
"I know these seem like harsh words and harsh jokes, and I'm sure I will be condemned for them on Fox News, which will portray Mr. Koch as a principled libertarian who believed in the free market," Maher said. "He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate science deniers -- for decades."