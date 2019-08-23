Bill Maher presents ’25 things you don’t know about Stephen Miller’ on Real Time

The host of HBO’s “Real Time” presented “25 things you don’t know about Stephen Miller” on Friday.

“In high school, I was voted ‘Most Likely to Comb My Mummified Mother’s Hair,'” was one item.

“I think tacos are stealing jobs from hamburgers,” was another.

“I’m a Cancer. I don’t know my astrological sign,” was a third.

“The worst part about my car smelling like wet dogs, is that I don’t own dogs,” was a fourth.

Watch:

Stephen Miller from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.