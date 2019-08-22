Bolsonaro rejects ‘Captain Nero’ tag over Amazon fires
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro denied Thursday that his policies were to blame for raging wildfires in the Amazon and accused the media of harming the interests of the country by branding him a “Captain Nero.”
“I do not defend the burnings, because there always was and always will be burnings. Unfortunately, this has always happened in the Amazon,” Bolsonaro said, referring to dry season, land-clearing fires.
“But accusing me of being a Captain Nero setting fire to things is irresponsible. It is campaigning against Brazil,” the president told reporters outside his Brasilia residence.
The reference to Captain Nero appeared to be to the Roman emperor who fiddled while Rome burned. Bolsonaro is a former army captain.
Forest fires tend to intensify during the dry season, which usually ends in late October or early November, as land is cleared to make way for crops or grazing.
“Just think, if the world begins imposing trade barriers, our agribusiness will fall, we will start to go backwards, the economy will start to get worse — your life, the lives of newspaper editors, television owners, the lives of all Brazilians will be complicated, without exception. The press is committing suicide.”
He said Brazil was suffering an “environmental psychosis” which was hampering development. “I don’t want to finish the environment, I want to save Brazil,” he said.
Official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year — the highest number for any year since 2013. Most were in the Amazon.
That compares with 39,759 in the same period of 2018, according to the embattled National Institute for Space Research (INPE), which has been in Bolsonaro’s cross-hairs since it released data showing a surge in deforestation in recent months.
Bolsonaro on Wednesday hit out at green NGOs, suggesting they may be behind the forest fires, to “call attention against me, against the Brazilian government” following funding cuts.
On Thursday, he denied formally accusing NGOs, saying: “I never accused NGOs, I said I suspected NGOs.”
Bolsonaro’s comments come as Brazil hosts a UN regional meeting on climate change in the northeastern city of Salvador ahead of December’s summit in Chile.
The 25th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP25) was originally planned for Brazil, but the country pulled out.
Breaking Banner
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News ripped to shreds by media analyst for running state-news network briefing for Trump
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple unleashed hellfire on former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News for hiring her to deliver the White House spin for the president on their air.
Fox News, which has only modest actual news reporting outside of its opinion arm, but that's no reason to hire a liar to the network, he explained.
He cited the greatest hits from the Huckabee-Sanders show that happened less and less frequently from the White House podium. He included everything from the time she doctored a video of CNN's Jim Acosta to accuse him of assaulting a White House intern to her accusation of "fake news" to every question she didn't like.
Breaking Banner
Brutal new recession indicator: Manufacturing sector contracts for the first time in a decade
Warning signs keep piling up that the American economy is slowing down, if not headed for an outright recession.
CNBC reports that IHS Markit's U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers index this month contracted for the first time since September 2009.
Breaking Banner
As many as 20 corrections officers have been subpoenaed by grand jury investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide
According to sources interviewed by CNN, as many as 20 correctional officers are being called to testify before the grand jury investigating how Jeffrey Epstein was able to kill himself.
It was reported late Wednesday that there were eight officers who knew to watch Epstein while he was housed in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Epstein had left "suicide watch" after an alleged suicide attempt, and he was supposed to remain under the watchful eye of officers. However, the officers are overworked and the prison understaffed, requiring officers to work several overtime shifts, the officer's union explained.