Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo heads to Washington to thank Trump for Amazon support
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son and hopeful ambassador to the United States is set to travel to Washington Friday to thank Donald Trump for his support during the crisis surrounding the fires in the Amazon rainforest.
“Our minister Ernesto Araujo and Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro will be received this Friday by President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington,” the Brazilian leader tweeted late Thursday.
“Brazil and the United States have never been so aligned,” he added. “Coordination with the US president was essential for defending Brazil’s sovereignty during the G7 summit.”
The rainforest, which is the world’s largest and crucial to a stable global climate, is mostly located in Brazil.
Bolsonaro and Macron have locked horns several times over the issue, while Trump tweeted his “full and complete support” for the Brazilian president.
Eduardo Bolsonaro confirmed Thursday that he would be accompanying Foreign Minister Araujo to give his “thanks” to Trump.
“The influence of the US within the G7 is essential,” Eduardo, who currently heads the foreign affairs committee in the Chamber of Deputies, said according to the newspaper O Globo.
Jair Bolsonaro has said he is considering appointing his son to be Brazil’s ambassador to the US and that Washington has already endorsed the idea, but he would still need to be officially nominated and then approved by the Senate.
Trump — who counts his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner among his most senior advisors — effusively praised the idea last month, saying he thought it would be “a great appointment,” and that: “I don’t think it’s nepotism.”
Trump administration announces rollback of Obama-era methane regulations
The unwinding of requirements that oil and gas companies tamp down on climate-warming methane leaks has big implications for Texas, the nation's petroleum king.
To the delight of the Texas oil and gas industry, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled long-anticipated plans Thursday to rescind Obama-era requirements that energy companies slash emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is exacerbating climate change.
In 2016, the Obama administration finalized rules designed to cut methane emissions nearly in half by 2025 by requiring that the oil and gas industry limit releases of methane and volatile organic compounds, known as VOCs, at well sites and from other equipment used for the production, storage and transport of fossil fuels. (Texas sued over the rule just a few months later.)
Gov. Greg Abbott says ‘mistakes were made’ in his fundraising letter before the El Paso shooting
The governor’s comments come after reports emerged of a two-page fundraising mailer that warned of a liberal plan to "to transform Texas — and our entire country — through illegal immigration."
Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that “mistakes were made” in his fundraising letter that used alarmist language in calling to “DEFEND” the Texas border and was dated one day before a deadly shooting that targeted Hispanics in El Paso.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the second meeting of the newly formed Texas Safety Commission, Abbott said he talked to members of the El Paso legislative delegation about the mailer and “emphasized the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
After ignoring climate at G7, Trump gets back to work killing the planet
President Trump made a show of opposing his fellow G7 leaders on climate change and Russia. Now back in the United States, Trump is doubling down by helping the Kremlin and gutting greenhouse gas regulations.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Trump spent much of his time at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, complaining to other leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be allowed back into the group. He even suggested he may invite the Moscow pariah when the United States hosts the next summit. Russia was kicked out of the G7 after it invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.