Boris Johnson rejects ‘backstop’ Brexit deal at meeting with Merkel
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that the UK “cannot accept” the current Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Merkel voiced hope that the European Unionmay be able to find an agreement with the UK within 30 days and resolve the Irish border backstop “hurdle”.
However, Johnson remained adamant on his visit to Berlin Wednesday that the Irish border backstop — meaning no physical checks or infrastructure at the frontier between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland — be axed.
More than three years after the United Kingdom voted to quit the European Union, it is still unclear on what terms — or indeed whether — the bloc’s second largest economy will leave the club it joined in 1973.
Johnson, a Brexiteer who won the premiership a month ago by an internal party vote, is betting that the threat of “no-deal” Brexit turmoil will force Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to back down and support his demands.
Phil Hogan, the European commissioner for agriculture, said Wednesday that Johnson was “gambling with peace” in relation to Northern Ireland. Hogan also cited Winston Churchill – one of Johnson’s heroes – saying the PM’s legacy would be, “never have so few done so much damage to so many”.
“We do need that backstop removed,” Johnson said beside Merkel. “But if we can do that then I’m absolutely certain we can move forward together.”
But with just over 10 weeks left until the UK’s scheduled departure from the bloc, the EU has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement struck by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, and that it will stand behind member state Ireland. The UK’s prime minister said Wednesday the “undemocratic” Irish border backstop will “either divide the UK or lock us into the regulatory and trading arrangements of the EU… without the UK having any say on those matters.”
As Johnson arrived, protesters outside the Chancellery gates shouted “Stop Brexit”.
EU behind Ireland
Merkel has promised to discuss “practical solutions” to the Irish border insurance policy or “backstop” that Johnson says is unacceptable — but she said the Withdrawal Agreement would not be reopened.
She said that the EU needed to “make an effort” to find a solution to the backstop problem before the UK is due to leave, but that the remaining 27 EU member states must also present a united front.
Ahead of his first foreign trip as prime minister, Johnson said the EU was being “a bit negative”, but that a deal could be done. If not, he said, the United Kingdom would leave without one.
Johnson is due to head to Paris on Thursday with sources from the Elysee Palace sounding less positive and flexible than Berlin. A source in Macron’s administration emphasised that, contrary to what Johnson has repeatedly pledged, Britain will still have to pay an already-negotiated divorce bill of €43 bn (£39 bn, $47 bn), even if the UK leaves without a deal.
“The idea of saying ‘there not a deal, so I won’t pay’ does not work,” said the official.
A French presidential aide added that a no-deal Brexit was fast becoming the most likely scenario.
CNN anchor recaps Trump’s ‘head-spinning’ presser: ‘The only thing he’s clear on is his never-ending support for Russia’
People are scratching their heads in the wake of President Trump's comments to reporters on the White House South Lawn this morning, and that includes CNN anchor Brianna Keilar.
Keiler described Trump's exchange with reporters as a "head-spinning question-and-answer session on a number of issues" that included "many falsehoods, and frankly, a lot of things that didn't even make sense."
Keiler pointed out Trump's multiple flip-flops on the subject of background checks for firearms, first supporting the process, then caving after speaking with the NRA's Wayne LaPierre -- only to tell reporters this morning that he supports them without providing any policy specifics.
US set to blow other countries away with ‘staggering’ scale of new oil and gas production
Over next decade, unlesss its trajectory changes, 61 percent of new global production will come from the United States
A new analysis reveals that the United States is expected to be the main contributor to a "looming carbon time bomb."
Released Tuesday by human and environmental rights group Global Witness, the report (pdf) shows how the U.S. is on track to dwarf other nations' shares of new oil and gas production over the next decade. In fact, says the analysis, 61 percent of all new global production is likely to come from the United States.
Breaking Banner
GOP is still accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a megadonor caught in prostitution scandal
In February, Republican megadoner John W. Childs was charged with soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.
Childs was charged in the same sting that implicated Robert Kraft, the outspoken owner of the Eagles.
Since the sting, Childs has continued to be a major funder to Republican groups and candidates, reports CNBC.
He's given a total of $330,000 to Republicans, according to FEC filings.
The primary recipients of his largesse have been the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.