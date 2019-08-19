Boris Johnson tells EU he wants Brexit deal but without backstop on Ireland
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote Monday to EU President Donald Tusk reaffirming his desire to conclude a Brexit deal as well as his opposition to the controversial “backstop” on Ireland.
The so-called backstop is a mechanism that would keep the UK in EU customs arrangements to prevent a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.
In the letter Johnson stressed that his government wanted to achieve a divorce deal with Brussels.
“You have my personal commitment that this government will work with energy and determination to achieve an agreement. That is our highest priority,” Johnson wrote.
Brussels says the backstop is needed as a fallback option to preserve the integrity of European trade and avoid risking a return of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.
The backstop was included in the accord reached with the European Union by former premier Theresa May, which was rejected thrice by the British parliament.
Johnson, who succeeded May in July, has said he’s ready to leave the EU at the new scheduled exit date of October 31, with or without an accord.
But he also reiterated his view that the Irish backstop plan was “anti-democratic and inconsistent with the sovereignty of the UK as a state.”
In addition, keeping the UK in the customs union would prevent London from establishing a trade policy independent of EU rules, he said.
The EU has repeatedly stated that it was not ready to renegotiate the Brexit deal it had reached with May.
Johnson will seek support for his vision for Brexit in key European capitals, travelling Wednesday to Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel and Thursday to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz at the end of the week.
Trans Republican pens scathing op-ed calling out Log Cabin Republicans
President Donald Trump told LGBTQ people he would be their greatest ally and protector as president. After the attack on the Pulse Nightclub, Trump claimed such terrorism wouldn't happen in his administration. Not only was it a lie, Trump failed to protect straight Americans from domestic terrorism in El Paso too. It has prompted one transgender Republican to attack the Log Cabin Republicans for being so willing to endorse Trump.
The Republican Party passed a rule that it wouldn't endorse anyone other than Trump in 2020, despite being opposed by at least one well-known challenger so far. It's unclear if the Log Cabin Republicans are following that same lead, but Massachusettes Republican Jordan Evans wrote in The Advocate, that she opposed the decision by the organization.
Planned Parenthood withdraws from federal funding program
Planned Parenthood announced Monday it will withdraw from a federal funding program rather than comply with a new rule prohibiting taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with patients.
On Twitter, the organization referred to the new policy as a "gag rule" and accused US President Donald Trump's administration of forcing it to leave the Title X program, which helps low-income people access contraception.
"This is a *direct attack* on Planned Parenthood and on our health and rights, and we will not stand for it," the reproductive health care provider tweeted, along with a link to a petition for supporters to sign and a script for calling members of Congress.
Trump is a ‘paranoid, delusional individual’ who ‘can’t do much about anything’: Congressman
On CNN's "The Situation Room" on Monday, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) laid into President Donald Trump, calling him a "paranoid, delusional individual" who is steering America into the ground with his personal demons.
Americans, Cohen said, need to come "to grips with the fact that we have a leader who is not capable of leading this country. The economy is in danger because the president has no clue. He doesn't have an economist. He's got a TV commentator. They don't know what to do."
"I've been with some of the leaders around the world in the last several months, and they are pretty much the folks I've been with, and top financial people concerned about the United States going it alone with the tariffs on China that they think will harm the world economy, rather than acting in concert with our allies, and they have no faith in Trump, and I have no faith in Trump."