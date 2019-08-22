‘Both Putin and Xi will be voting Trump in 2020’: NYT columnist says Russia and China want ‘turmoil and chaos’
The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China are both rooting for President Donald Trump to win re-election in 2020, a New York Times columnist argued on MSNBC on Thursday.
Thomas Friedman was interviewed by Lawrence O’Donnell on “The Last Word.”
“What do we know about how the leaders of other countries see Donald Trump at this stage in their dealings with him?” O’Donnell asked. “Especially this weekend, when it comes at the end of a week in which they’ve heard him call himself the King of Israel, they have heard him say he is The Chosen One. They have heard all the crazy things that everyone here has heard the president say.”
“Well, I think there is a general consensus that you are dealing with an America that they have never had before,” Friedman replied. “An America that really doesn’t want to lead.”
“And I think this is tragic. It’s my feeling, Lawrence, that both Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi will be voting for Trump in 2020 for this reason, because they know as long as Trump is president of the United States, we will be in internal turmoil and chaos and America will have a leader who will never be able to build a global coalition against Russia and China.
“Have no doubt about it. Both Putin and Xi will be voting Trump in 2020,” he said, even though neither leader is eligible to vote in the United States.
Watch:
Trump has been ‘insulated’ by his wealth to never have to learn from his mistakes: biographer
President Donald Trump's inherited wealth has meant he's never had to learn from his mistakes, Trump biographer Tim O'Brien told MSNBC's Brian Williams on Thursday.
"Bloomberg Opinion writer and our next guest Tim O’Brien writes today, 'Yes, of course, you need a certain kind of appalling narcissism to be comfy promoting yourself as heaven-sent in a televised press briefing and as a deity on Twitter. It’s doubly unhinged when you’re doing this as president,'" Williams said. "He goes on 'The Trump of the past few weeks is the same disordered figure of the past several decades with, I suspect, a big dollop of something new blended in: unbridled and unmanageable panic.'"
‘Both Putin and Xi will be voting Trump in 2020’: NYT columnist says Russia and China want ‘turmoil and chaos’
The Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China are both rooting for President Donald Trump to win re-election in 2020, a New York Times columnist argued on MSNBC on Thursday.
Thomas Friedman was interviewed by Lawrence O'Donnell on "The Last Word."
"What do we know about how the leaders of other countries see Donald Trump at this stage in their dealings with him?" O'Donnell asked. "Especially this weekend, when it comes at the end of a week in which they’ve heard him call himself the King of Israel, they have heard him say he is The Chosen One. They have heard all the crazy things that everyone here has heard the president say."
Trump is ‘not a stable genius’: GOP strategist says the president ‘doesn’t remember who and where he is’
President Donald Trump's mental fitness is lacking, a top Republican strategist explained on "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell.
Rick Wilson, the author of the 2018 bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever, blasted the commander-in-chief.
"Rick Wilson, your assessment of where the president stands as he heads off to the G7 summit?" O'Donnell asked.
"I think Donald Trump has had a week in which he is proving that this isn’t 87-dimensional chess game, this isn't some masterful strategy of communications or persuasion," Wilson replied. "This is an old man who is sick and who has problems and who has mental disconnects and who has aphasias and who has moments where he doesn’t remember who and where he is."